Eduard Folayang believes making the right adjustments is key to victory for both Thanh Le and Tang Kai

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang recently weighed in on the highly anticipated world title bout between Thanh Le and Tang Kai at ONE 160. The Filipino MMA icon gave a very insightful analysis of what needs to be done by both men in order to get the win come August 26.

The dominant featherweight king Thanh Le has been on an absolute tear in ONE championship, winning all his bouts via KO. His world title challenger, Chinese KO artist Tang Kai, is equally heavy-handed.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Folayang expressed his thoughts on who will come out as the victor at ONE 160:

"I think Thanh Le, because he’s precise in his punches and kicks. When we saw his fight with Martin Nguyen, he was able to use the strength of Martin to put Martin down so he can play his punches and kicks well. Of course this is MMA, so we can never know how they will adjust with each other until they fight in the circle. It will be a good fight."

Folayang is a former ONE world champion and has faced and beaten some of the best MMA fighters around. If he puts out a fair assessment of what he thinks of the fight, it should be taken seriously. Le and Tang should be taking notes.

Thanh Le is interested in moving up to lightweight after successful title defense at ONE 160

Despite not looking past his dangerous ONE 160 opponent, Tang Kai, ONE featherweight king Thanh Le intends to move up to lightweight and fight for a second belt.

Speaking to From The Stands MMA (FTSMMA), Le expressed his motivation for moving up to face ONE's 170-pound world champion:

“Lightweight does look good. That Ok and Christian Lee fight happens to be on the same night. So maybe the timing works out really well, and that's an option. There's also been a couple of super-fights that have been thrown around that look really interesting to me."

If Le wins at ONE 160 in spectacular fashion, a fight with the winner of that night's main event would look very interesting. ONE lightweight world champion, Ok Rae Yoon, will face former world champion Christian Lee in a rematch of their razor-close and controversial 2021 bout.

If either Ok or Lee wins dominantly, it sure makes it interesting if they'd welcome another world champion as their next title defense.

Check out Le's interview with FTSMMA below:

