Watch: Martin Nguyen’s most impressive KO’s in ONE Championship

Former two-division ONE world champ Martin Nguyen is on a path to reclaim gold at ONE on Prime Video 2. After handily dispatching Kirill Gorobets last March, 'The Situ Asian' will welcome ONE newcomer, Ilya Freymanov, on September 30.

If he gets past the 10-1 Russian knockout artist in a dominant fashion, Nguyen will be that much closer to a world title shot once again.

Ahead of Nguyen's battle with Freymanov at ONE on Prime Video 2, ONE has put together a video package of his most impressive knockouts inside the circle. The video highlights his back-to-back world title-winning KO's of Marat Gafurov and Eduard Folayang for the ONE featherweight and lightweight world titles.

Some of the more notable KO's featured in the video were Nguyen's devastating flying knee against Narantungalag Jadambaa and his overhand right on Kazunori Yokota. KO power has always been Nguyen's calling card and the video released by ONE surely reminded everyone of it.

Watch the full knockout highlight reel below:

Martin Nguyen returns to action at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30

Hoping to ride the momentum of his win last march, Martin Nguyen returns to action for ONE's second event on Amazon Prime Video. ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III will feature three world title bouts across three different combat sports. A world championship triple-header card of this kind has never been pulled off before.

The first world title bout will be between Mikey 'Darth Rigatoni' Musumeci and Cleber Sousa for the first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The co-main event of the night will see ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion 'Superbon' Singha Mawynn make his second world title defense. Against him will be ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

The main event will be a trilogy bout which will pit the two most dominant female MMA world champions today against each other. ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee will face her archrival, ONE strawweight queen 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan for the third and possibly final time. This epic, series-deciding bout will be for Xiong's ONE women's strawweight world title.

Meanwhile, the main card will feature Martin Nguyen as he faces the aforementioned Russian knockout king Ilya Freymanov. This bout between two men with fight-ending power will surely be one of the highlights of the night. Tune in on September 30 to witness the action and drama unfold.

