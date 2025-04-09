ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 104 on April 11

ONE Friday Fights is a gift that keeps on giving, and the world's largest martial arts organization hopes its latest installment inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on April 11 will be no different.

Live in Asia primetime, ONE Friday Fights 104 plays host to 10 Muay Thai battles, two MMA matchups, and one surefire kickboxing contest.

Chartpayak Saksatoon and Kompet Fairtex's strawweight Muay Thai war headlines the show. If their first encounter is anything to go by, fight fans can expect fireworks when these two renew their rivalry inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

They crossed paths last November when Chartpayak earned a hard-fought majority decision win after a nail-biting contest. The Fairtex Traning Center athlete hopes to score an upset and level the scores, but the former wants to take a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head battle and move to 7-0 in the promotion.

In the co-main event, Sanpet Sor Salacheep and Satanghtong Chor Hapayak collide in a 130-pound Muay Thai showcase. Sanpet aims to return to the winner's column, while Satanghtong has his radar locked on doubling his tally in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In kickboxing action, Japanese standout Hiroki Naruo aims to make it back-to-back finishes when he trades leather with Alber Da Silva.

Before the night's lone kickboxing joust, the organization's latest ONE Friday Fights gets underway with two exciting MMA scraps. Konstantin Marareskul and Ramazan Suleymanov tango in a featherweight duel, and Ezekiel Isidro squares off against Tsukasa Mizoguchi at flyweight.

ONE Friday Fights 104 will be available live in Asia primetime on the organization's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and at watch.onefc.com.

ONE Friday Fights 104 complete lineup:

Chartpayak Saksatoon vs. Kompet Fairtex (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Sanpet Sor Salacheep vs. Satanghtong Chor Hapayak (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Isannuea RanongMuayThai vs. Decho Por Borirak (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Petlampun Muadablampang vs. Kritpet PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 126 pounds)

Khunsuk Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Pet Suanluangrodyok (Muay Thai – 114 pounds)

Petninmungkorn NamkangIceland vs. Kochasit Tasaeyasat (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Sonrak Fairtex vs. Khunponnoi Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Stella Hemetsberger vs. Vanessa Romanowski (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Angel Bauza vs. Zohir Remidi (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Alber Da Silva vs. Hiroki Naruo (kickboxing – 139 pounds)

Konstantin Marareskul vs. Ramazan Suleymanov (MMA – featherweight)

Ezekiel Isidro vs. Tsukasa Mizoguchi (MMA – flyweight)

