ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 115 on July 4

ONE Championship returns with another Asian primetime fight card, ONE Friday Fights, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on July 4.

The 12-bout fight card featuring MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling action ought to be another memorable night for fight fans who love nothing more than high-octane action.

In the main event of the promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights installment in Bangkok, Thailand, Thai sluggers Rambong Sor Therapat and Suriyanlek Por Yenying tango in a 132-pound Muay Thai duel.

Rambong's show-stopping power and ability to beat his foe to the punch have helped him rack up a seven-fight win streak leading up to this high-stakes main event war.

Another big win for the 28-year-old fighter from Looksuan MuayThai Camp could potentially land him a six-figure contract to compete in the main roster of ONE Championship.

But first, he'd have to go through Suriyanlek's unforgiving power inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The Sangtiennoi Gym affiliate has lit up the Circle with plenty of ferocious displays, winning six of seven in highlight-reel fashion. The most recent of the lot came against dangerous Burmese standout Thant Zin at ONE 170.

He, however, heads into this showdown carrying two defeats from his last three outings against Japanese star Ryusei and fellow Thai knockout specialist Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

Suriyanlek needs a big performance to get back on track. It won't come easily against someone of Rambong's caliber, though.

Before the ONE Friday Fights 115 headline attraction, Russian dynamo Alexey Balyko locks horns with Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn in a flyweight Muay Thai battle.

Balyko, who trains out of Tiger Muay Thai, steps back inside the Thai capital in search of a fourth promotional triumph and eagerness to halt his two-fight skid.

Meanwhile, Gingsanglek aims to steer himself back into the winner's column after going down in all three of his past outings.

Other Muay Thai stars locked in for this week's ONE Friday Fights include Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew, Hern NF Looksuan, Samsiblan Sor Sasiwat, Anon Taladkondernmuangpon, Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai, Moa Carlsson, Maksim Bakhtin, Ubaid Hussain, and Petnakian Sor Nakian.

Before all the "Art of Eight Limbs" contests, Argentina's Lucas Ganin and promotional newcomer Ayumu Yamamoto of Japan cross paths in a bantamweight MMA showdown.

Meanwhile, the card kicks off with a bantamweight submission grappling joust between Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts Shoya Ishiguro and Denny Sisti.

Check out the full fight card below.

ONE Friday Fights 115 complete lineup

Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Suriyanlek Por Yenying (Muay Thai – 132 pounds)

Alexey Balyko vs. Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Petsangwan Sor Samarngarment (Muay Thai – 122 pounds)

Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew vs. Hern NF Looksuan (Muay Thai – 113 pounds)

Samsiblan Sor Sasiwat vs. Anon Taladkondernmuangpon (Muay Thai – 118 pounds)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs. Moa Carlsson (Muay Thai – 112 pounds)

Ahavat Gordon vs. Seksan Fairtex (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Maksim Bakhtin vs. Germain Kpoghomou (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Ubaid Hussain vs. Petnakian Sor Nakian (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Gabriele Moram vs. Lou Elise (Muay Thai – 118 pounds)

Lucas Ganin vs. Ayumu Yamamoto (MMA – bantamweight)

Denny Sisti vs. Shoya Ishiguro (submission grappling – bantamweight)

ONE Friday Fights 115 will broadcast live in Asia primetime for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

