ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 66 on June 7

The revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host another action-packed night of martial arts when the latest edition of ONE Friday Fights goes down on June 7. Broadcasting live in Asia primetime, ONE Friday Fights 66 features 12 exciting matches across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing that would be not short of excitement.

21-year-old Thai warrior Kongchai Chanaidonmueang faces three-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Akram Hamidi in a strawweight Muay Thai matchup, which serves as the night's headline attraction.

Despite still very much at the start of his career, Kongchai has faced many veterans of the sport throughout his career, even winning the Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world championship a couple of years back.

Through his run under the ONE banner, the Sangtiennoi Gym affiliate has left the ring with his hand raised on five occasions, and he'll want to add another big win to that run when he returns tomorrow.

Hamidi, however, will look to ruin the Thai's party as he seeks to get back to winning ways inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

In his last outing, the Team Valente representative went the distance with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. Though he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss, there were plenty of positives to take from his display against one of the best strikers of this generation.

Fans around the world can catch ONE Friday Fights 66 via the promotion's official YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.

Shortly after, ONE Championship returns with its loaded ONE 167 card, which emanates live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 66 Full Fight Card:

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Akram Hamidi (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Muanglao Kiattongyot (Muay Thai – 128 pounds)

Seksan Fairtex vs. Amil Shahmarzade (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kaotaem Fairtex vs. Wanpadej Looksuan (Muay Thai – 127 pounds)

Attachai Kelasport vs. Poye Adsanpatong (Muay Thai – 121 pounds)

Sitrak Por Paidang vs. Rolex Wor Panyawai (Muay Thai – 113 pounds)

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Mavlud Tifiyev (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp vs. Thway Thit Win Hlaing (Muay Thai – 157 pounds)

Miao Aoqi vs. Shingo Shibata (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Asadula Imangazaliev vs. Seiki Ueyama (kickboxing – 132 pounds)

Evgenii Antonov vs. Islam Kukaev (MMA – 161 pounds)

Torephci Dongak vs. Hiroto Masuda (MMA – strawweight)