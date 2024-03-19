ONE Championship's next ONE Friday Fights card, a weekly event live from the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is shaping up to be another drama-filled night of martial arts action.

Earlier today, the organization revealed the full card for ONE Friday Fights 56, which features a 12-fight lineup consisting of some of the best up-and-comers and established fighters on the roster.

At the top of the bill, Ferrari Fairtex and Mavlud Tupiev hope to extend their winning run in the world's largest martial arts organization in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai scrap.

Both warriors have lived up to their lofty expectations on ONE Friday Fights thus far. Unfortunately, only one can come out on top when they go toe-to-toe inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' later this week.

In the co-main event, local superstar Puengluang Baanramba is eager to add to his positive run when he faces Dentungtong Singha Mawynn in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

With three of his five victories coming by way of knockout, there's no question as to where his power lies. However, the Singha Mawynn affiliate owns the same amount of crunching power that could possibly lead to a potential six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

Other certified barnburners from 'The Art of Eight Limbs' on March 22 will see Yodkritsada Sor Sommai tango alongside Sanpet Sor Salacheep in a 130-pound catchweight contest. Meanwhile, Turkish dynamo Furkan Karabag squares off with Japanese star Hiroyuki Ihara in a 140-pound affair.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Alternatively, check your local listing for more details.

ONE Friday Fights 56 full card:

Ferrari Fairtex vs. Mavlud Tupiev (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Puengluang Baanramba vs. Dentungtong Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Kritpet PK Saenchai vs. Jelte Blommaert (Muay Thai - 126 pounds)

Yodkritsada Sor Sommai vs. Sanpet Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai - 130 pounds)

Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Kongsurin Sor Jor Lekmuangnon (Muay Thai - 117 pounds)

Sungprab Lookpichit vs. Yodpayak Sor Jor Lekmuangnon (Muay Thai - 112 pounds)

Furkan Karabag vs. Hiroyuki Ihara (Muay Thai - 140 pounds)

Rak Erawan vs. Shuto Sato (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Changy Kara-Ool vs. Sanlang Gexi (MMA - strawweight)

Mikhail Gritsanenko vs. Rizwan Ali (MMA - featherweight)

Sonrak Fairtex vs. Masaya Katsuno (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Kaenlek Sor Chokmeechai vs. Ryuto Oinuma (Muay Thai - 118 pounds)