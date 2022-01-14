Watch: ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters Cold Open

ONE Championship is truly pulling out all the stops with its year-opening event, ONE: Heavy Hitters. Despite some major reshuffling due to COVID-19 restrictions, the star-studded event will push through with some explosive bouts from top to bottom.

Get ready to feel the hype with ONE's Cold Open video for Heavy Hitters. The main event will be a championship bout between Chinese knockout artist Xiong Jing Nan, the ONE strawweight world champion, and Japanese challenger Ayaka Miura.

The co-main event will be an interesting Muay Thai bout between two of the best bantamweights in the world, who also happen to be life-long friends. Saemapetch Fairtex and Tawanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym are going to put their friendship aside to determine who's going to move closer to a shot at the title.

Watch ONE's enthralling event preview here:

ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters will see the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov's protégé

One of the more interesting and anticipated bouts of the evening will be the ONE debut of Saygid Izagakhmaev. The Dagestani debutant will be cornered by the one and only Khabib Nurmagomedov, his teammate and close friend. The former UFC lightweight champion will appear at a ONE event for the first time.

Across the cage from him is decorated American wrestler James Nakashima, who is looking to return to the winning column. With two losses in a row, the once-welterweight title contender has his back against the wall.

Aside from this compelling fight between wrestlers of different backgrounds, we will also see the sophomore outing of Muay Thai phenom Supergirl inside the ONE Circle. After her incredible promotional debut against Milagros Lopez, the 18-year old Muay Thai prodigy will look to do the same thing with Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

