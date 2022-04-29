"Their light heavyweight is only 225" - ONE Championship heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar eyeing light heavyweight belt

In a recent episode of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, ONE Championship heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar spoke about his new contract with ONE, among many things.

The Indo-Canadian champion spoke about how his new contract allows him to compete in pro wrestling as well.

The two also discussed a future title unification with interim champ Anatoliy 'Sladkiy' Malykhin and a possible move down to light heavyweight. The ONE heavyweight champion explained:

"This Russian I got [Anatoly Malykhin]. He's a knockout artist, he medaled in Russian nationals in wrestling, crazy boxer, he's a very, very tough, tough test. Very tough opponent. But it excites me. That's what I'm looking for. And to be honest with ONE also, their light heavyweight belt is only 225 [pounds]. It's not that low in terms of weight class. So that's something I got on my radar beyond this one fight. I wanna get two belts."

Catch the full interview below:

ONE's middleweight and light heavyweight champ Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder has repeatedly expressed a desire to win a historic third belt.

The outspoken Dutchman has had Bhullar in his crosshairs for some time now. If the two ever meet in the future, history will be made for sure. Either Bhullar becomes a double champ or de Ridder becomes MMA's first-ever triple champ. Only time will tell.

ONE Championship heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar wants to get back to action ASAP

When asked when he wants to return to action now that he's re-signed with ONE Championship, Arjan Bhullar had a straightforward answer:

"For me, like I said, I've been competing, man. ASAP. Let's go. Let's sign that deal. I'd love to announce at the same time I've signed the deal that this is my opponent, this is the date, this is the location. So I can get ready for a camp, got a tough opponent in front of me. You know, we'll take care of that."

The most obvious next opponent is the aforementioned ONE Championship interim champion Anatoliy Malykhin, who has also been calling out Bhullar on social media.

The matchup would surely be fireworks as both wrestling-based fighters aren't afraid to throw leather.

Aside from Malykhin, there's the looming presence of Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida who has been squeeky clean in his MMA run thus far. It would be interesting to see 'Buchecha' fight Bhullar as both have been seen training at the same gym in the past, American Kickboxing Academy.

