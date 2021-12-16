Watch: Team Lakay's craziest spinning moves in ONE Championship

Get ready as we're about to get dizzy. ONE Championship recently released a YouTube video of Team Lakay's most stunning spinning attacks.

Known as one of the premier MMA teams in Asia, Team Lakay's strong Wushu background made them such experts of various spinning moves.

Spinning attacks are largely 'high-risk, high-reward' moves. Spinning in front of your opponent will momentarily make you turn away and expose your back to them. In a game of inches like MMA, the consequences of doing that could be catastrophic.

On the flip side, however, spinning allows you to gain tremendous momentum and torque that when you connect cleanly, it could result in an instant KO.

Spinning heel kicks, spinning side kicks, spinning backfists and spinning elbows have all gained popularity in the sport through the years. UFC fighters like Edson Barbosa, Cung Le and Denis Siver are famous for utilizing spinning attacks.

No other set of fighters, however, utilize spinning moves as frequently as ONE Championship's Team Lakay. Spinning is like throwing a jab for them.

Check out the highlight reel video here:

Team Lakay look to close out the year in style at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship aims to close out the year in grand fashion with Winter Warriors II, set for this Friday, December 17.

The all-MMA main card will feature four members of the feared Filipino stable team Lakay Wushu. It's the best way to end the year with a bang.

Known to be one of the most lethal Wushu strikers in Asia, the Filipino stable has produced five world champions in their run in ONE Championship. At Winter Warriors II, Team Lakay will try to establish their dominance yet again.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Ta6AAEt21U

From rising contenders like Danny 'The King' Kingad to established veterans like Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon, Team Lakay's spectrum of talent will be on full display.

Also on the card will be the ONE Championship debut of two hungry young members of the Filipino stable. Team Lakay's Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao and Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman will face Paul 'The Great King' Lumihi and Yusup 'Maestro' Saadulaev, respectively.

Be sure to tune in on December 17 to watch the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard