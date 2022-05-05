ONE Championship and Fairtex Fight Promotion announce lengthy partnership on Muay Thai tournaments at Lumpinee Stadium

A partnership has been signed between Fairtex Fight Promotion and ONE Championship. Fairtex Fight Promotion and Lumpinee Stadium have been putting on world-class Muay Thai fights for decades.

ONE Championship has announced a Road to ONE series with Fairtex Fight Promotion and will offer a $100,000 contract for the tournament winner at Lumpinee Stadium. The agreement will begin in July with eight fighters across three weight classes. The event features both men and women who will be competing for the $100,000 contract.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was excited about the announcement:

“I have known Prem Busarabavonwongs for a long time now as a good friend and trusted partner. I appreciate his vision for Fairtex Fight Promotion. His father [Khun Banjong] has been one of Muay Thai’s most influential leaders in history. I am full of gratitude and appreciation. My team and I at ONE are thrilled to partner with Fairtex Fight Promotion with Road To ONE. The best prospects in the world have a chance to earn a US $100,000 contract to compete in ONE. Fairtex Fight Promotion is the future of combat sports in Thailand.”

Fairtex Fight Promotion, Lumpinee Stadium and ONE Championship

In the Muay Thai world, Fairtex Fight Promotion and Lumpinee Stadium have been the backbone of this sport for decades. The best Muay Thai fighters have always competed in Lumpinee. Now, they will get the chance to fight for an impressive contract.

Many of the greatest Muay Thai fighters in history have held titles in Lumpinee. The top fighters proved their worth there. These include fighters such as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Dieselnoi Chor Thanasukarn, Saenchai Sor Kingstar, Yodsanklai Fairtex, Samart Payakaroon, among others. Additionally, former and current ONE titleholders such as Capitan Petchyindee Academy and Prajanchai PK Saenchai have won in Lumpinee.

Fairtex promoter Prem Busarabavonwongs is looking forward to the partnership:

“We’re grateful that ONE and Fairtex Fight Promotion are partnering together to create a pathway for athletes to earn a contract to compete in ONE. ONE is the best in the world, and we know there is a lot of talent out there. The weight classes are set for Thai athletes and foreign boxers on our promotion to develop. We want a new group of athletes that will follow in the footsteps of [fighters] like Stamp, Yodsanklai, and Rodtang. All gyms in Thailand are welcome to participate and send their best to compete in Road to ONE in Fairtex Fight Promotion.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak