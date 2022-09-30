“I'm not going to be overlooking her” - Angela Lee expects Xiong Jing Nan in her very best form

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee isn’t one to overlook Xiong Jing Nan’s recent run of form ahead of their trilogy match.

Lee will challenge Xiong for the ONE women’s strawweight world title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Watch the video documenting their long-time rivalry below:

Xiong, who’s one of the best strikers in ONE Championship, hasn’t had a knockout finish since she stopped Lee in their first encounter at ONE: A New Era in March 2019. Although the strawweight queen won her last three fights, some say that it was uncharacteristic of her to get decision wins instead of the customary finish.

Lee, however, believes that Xiong is still as dangerous as ever and she would be committing a crucial error if she thinks her rival is slowing down.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Angela Lee said:

“I know how much she's going to be preparing for this fight. I know, she doesn't want to lose her belt to me. I'm expecting her to be at her best. And I'm not going to be overlooking her and say that, ‘oh, she didn't finish her past opponents in her previous fights [so] she's done.’”

She added:

“I still know that she's a dangerous fighter, and I know what she brings, but I know that I've evolved much more than that. And what gives me confidence is that I know it's going to be different. I know I'm bringing a whole lot more tools this time around in the fight.”

Lee and Xiong are 1-1 in their head-to-head matchup, and the reigning atomweight queen knows firsthand just how dangerous ‘The Panda’ is.

Xiong Lee secured a fifth-round TKO in their first match to retain the ONE women’s strawweight world title, however, ‘Unstoppable’ got her revenge just seven months later.

Angela Lee scored a fifth-round submission win over Xiong in their rematch, this time for the ONE women’s atomweight world title, at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

Angela Lee knows this is her last shot at the strawweight gold

Angela Lee is aware of just how crucial this trilogy fight against Xiong is.

She’s already challenged her rival for the ONE women’s strawweight world title in 2019 and she feels that a loss at ONE on Prime Video 2 would mean the end of her quest to become a two-division world champion as long as ‘The Panda’ reigns supreme in the division.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Lee said she’s in a do-or-die situation when it comes to capturing that strawweight belt.

“So I’m looking at it as, ‘This is my last shot.’ And of course, she’s going to be defending it with all she’s got. But I know that I’m going to be stealing this belt from her at the end of the night.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far