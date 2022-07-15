“I hope it gets people interested in the sport” - Janet Todd ecstatic for ONE on Amazon Prime Video

Janet Todd is looking forward to the opportunities that ONE Championship’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video opens up, especially for martial arts athletes such as herself.

ONE Championship regularly showcases MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and most recently submission grappling in its events. With the promotion’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video, the global streaming platform will air at least 12 live ONE Championship events annually on primetime in the US and Canada.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘JT’ shared her excitement for getting more eyes on the sport of Muay Thai and kickboxing, especially from her home country. She hopes that it sparks interest in fans to try the sport out themselves.

Janet Todd said:

“Yeah, I sure hope [that this will be a good introduction of Muay Thai to American combat sports fans]. I feel like Muay Thai and kickboxing, I think I’m a little biased, but I think it’s so much more exciting. And you know, I hope it gets people interested in the sport, maybe make them want to try it out and, if they end up liking it as much as I do, I hope they take on to that sport.”

ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video are holding a joint press conference in Los Angeles on July 20, with many of its biggest stars such as Angela Lee and Demetrious Johnson expected to attend.

Janet Todd looks to make her country proud at ONE 159

Janet Todd is hoping to become a two-sport world champion at ONE 159 and give the American fans a hero they can cheer for when she competes on a U.S. primetime card.

Todd will take on ISKA and WBC world champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of the July 22 card, which will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

If successful, Todd will become the third individual to have the honor of becoming a two-sport world champion. Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex and retired legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao have both previously achieved the feat by claiming world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing in their respective divisions.

Should Todd achieve the rare feat, she will certainly be an even greater figure to inspire the growth of the striking arts of kickboxing and Muay Thai in her home country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far