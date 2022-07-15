Janet Todd lays out her strengths and advantages over Lara Fernandez at ONE 159

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd will look to join the very short list of two-sport world champions when she faces ONE debutant Lara Fernandez at ONE 159 on July 22.

The two will meet to crown the interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion while reigning champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues remains on the sidelines.

While speaking to ONE Championship, the American discussed some of her strengths and exceptional skills that she will hope to carry into the evening’s co-main event:

“I think the strength that I have is my movement. To be able to get the angles that I want for my shots, and also the use of my combinations to create openings. It might not be open right at that moment, but then it can lend itself to creating other openings during the fight. So I think I can use those types of advantages in the fight.”

With a win at ONE 159, Todd will become only the third fighter in promotional history to win world championships in two different sports. The first being Stamp Fairtex, who won the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in her first two appearances.

The other was Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, the inaugural strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion simultaneously.

Check out Janet Todd's top knockout in ONE Championship:

Janet Todd plans to make history and unify the titles when Rodrigues returns to the circle

Janet Todd fell short of winning the Muay Thai world title when she met Stamp Fairtex at ONE: Call to Greatness in February 2019. A year later, she got revenge of sorts, defeating Stamp at ONE: King of the Jungle, this time for the kickboxing world championship.

More than two years later, ‘JT’ is still the division’s kickboxing queen and is now hoping to secure the Muay Thai world title that eluded her at ONE 159.

During an interview with GiveMeSport, Todd looked to the future where she is a two-sport champion and discussed the possibility of unifying the interim title with reigning champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues:

“I’d love to unify the titles and I also really want to continue defending my ONE Kickboxing Championship. It all really depends on what the company offers me, I’m willing to take on whatever they have!”

