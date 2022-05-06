Jarred Brooks comments a heart emoji on the latest Stamp Fairtex training video

Jarred Brooks is still an admirer of Stamp Fairtex and he snuck in a heart in the comments section of the Thai superstar’s training video.

On Instagram, Stamp shared a clip of her looking sharp while working on the pads. In the caption, she said:

“We learn from our mistakes.😊 ”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Amidst all the words of encouragement and admiration from fans in the comments section, Brooks’ verified Instagram profile, @the_monkeygod, dropped a heart for Stamp Fairtex.

Screen capture from @stamp_fairtex on Instagram

Jarred Brooks was more straightforward back in December 2021, when he asked to go out on a date with Stamp in the comments section of an Instagram Reel by ONE Championship. Hilariously, the 24-year-old replied that she might consider dating him if he won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ahead of ONE X, the American said that he might want to join a Muay Thai Grand Prix if it means it could land him a date with Stamp. Brooks may not be joining the upcoming ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship that kicks off at ONE 157, but he’s on his way to challenging for a different prize.

The 29-year-old recently booked his ticket to a ONE strawweight world title shot against Joshua Pacio by defeating former top contender Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156.

It's not exactly what Stamp asked for, but Brooks will hope that winning the strawweight title will be enough to catch the Thai fighter's attention.

Stamp Fairtex looking to correct the mistakes she made at ONE X

Stamp Fairtex last saw action at ONE X, where she failed in her bid to become the first three-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight crown at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event. Stamp came close to winning the bout in the first round with a body shot that had Lee retreating.

However, ‘Unstoppable’ survived the round and came back strong in the second, asserting her ground game and finding her way to Stamp’s back. With barely 10 seconds left, the challenger was forced to tap out.

Stamp Fairtex punishing the pads may be her way of correcting her “mistake” of not getting the finish when she had the opportunity. In reality, though, it may not be a mistake on Stamp’s part, but a testament to the toughness of the mom-champ Lee.

Either way, Stamp getting stronger in the striking department will only help her bounce back as a more vicious fighter when she returns to the circle.

Edited by David Andrew