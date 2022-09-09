Joe Rogan reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s latest masterpiece, questions why UFC doesn’t talk about him

Joe Rogan has seen his fair share of fights, yet what Demetrious Johnson did at ONE on Prime Video 1 will always be among one of the greatest displays of mixed martial arts the commentator has ever witnessed.

In the recent The Joe Rogan Experience episode, Rogan showed his appreciation for Johnson’s knockout victory over Adriano Moraes to become the new ONE flyweight world champion at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Johnson, who was on the defensive in the first two rounds of the bout, found his footing in the third round and it was in the fourth that the American legend finished things off in an electrifying display of martial arts mastery.

Controlling the fight on the feet, Johnson tagged the Brazilian star with a quick right before connecting with a flying knee that was reminiscent of Moraes’ victory over ‘Mighty Mouse’ at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

Discussing the fight with former UFC welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman, Joe Rogan said:

“Perfect timing on that, and then just walks off. Look at how he spins away like, ‘I got you! I know that’s over.’ He just knew just by the way of the impact that he’s not getting up from that one. Look at how he does this. It’s just his timing and his awareness. And I mean, this is a guy who’s been at the top of his game for a long time now.”

Johnson’s win not only avenged his earlier loss to Moraes, but also made him the first person ever to win world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

Despite the legendary career that Johnson has had, Rogan still questioned why the US-based promotion would never acknowledge ‘Mighty Mouse’ in any of its media broadcasts.

“They don’t talk about him, they don’t bring him up, man. It’s really weird, the UFC doesn’t promote him anymore now that he goes to another organization. But still, the fights that he had in the UFC when they show that whole, you know when they play “The Who” they have that music and what they accomplished, and I’m like ‘how the f*** do you not have ‘Mighty Mouse’ in that?”

Johnson’s performance leaves Joe Rogan in disbelief

Joe Rogan has seen the incredible rise that Demetrious Johnson has had in the past decade or so. He called many of the flyweight king’s successful world title defenses in the UFC and he’s now watching how Johnson continues to deliver electrifying performances at ONE Championship.

One such display was Johnson’s win over Moraes this past August which sent the capacity crowd inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium into a frenzy.

“Shoutout to Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson! Still doing it! Wins the world title over there at ONE. How old is ‘Mighty Mouse’ at this point of the game? He is one of the greatest of all time. That guy is so f***ing talented, so talented. And the way he set that knee up, he hits him with the right hand, pause, not yet, not yet, [then] boom! Lands it perfectly.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew