"Proudly displayed in the gym" - John Wayne Parr's eye catching keepsakes from ONE X

At ONE X, Australian Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr went to war in his retirement match against Eduard Folayang. Folayang is a former MMA champion and was making his debut in Muay Thai. He handled himself very well en route to winning a decision in a fight that electrified the crowd.

John Wayne Parr has been riding high off of ONE X as he moves into retirement. First, he won a recent fan vote that earned him a $50,000 performance bonus. Now, he has some new artwork to display in his gym.

On his Instagram story, he displayed two new ONE X posters hanging on the gym wall. Alongside the image, he wrote:

"Thanks to [ONE Championship]. I now have [a] life long memory proudly displayed in the gym... Loving the posters new home. Was meant to be."

The Australian Muay Thai fighter added a heart emoji for effect. He proudly fought at ONE X in his last fight and now proudly displays the event's posters in his home gym.

In response to his final fight ,ONE Championship wrote:

"The man, the myth, the legend. Thank you for everything, John Wayne Parr"

John Wayne Parr gives advice after long career

Wayne Parr made his professional debut in 1997, has over 150 professional bouts and has more titles than one can list. After his storied career wrapped up at ONE X, he spoke to reporters about his retirement.

On giving advice to fighters, he said:

"It's been an absolute dream to live this dream and travel the world and represent Australia. I hope I can inspire the younger generation to follow martial arts, to follow their own dreams, to not let other people dictate your dream. Just because they want you to do something, follow your own path. Because at the end of the day, when it's all said and done, you don't want any regrets when you're older. Live it, love it, and enjoy it."

The Australian has fought everyone, from Buakaw to Cosmo Alexandre and now to Eduard Folayang. On the Folayang fight at ONE X, he reflected and told reporters:

"Disappointed I didn't get the win, because it's the last one, of course. He's an a amazing fighter, pretty strong. Wish I pushed harder... Sometimes, it doesn't go your way. Guess I'm the 99 guy forever now."

John Wayne Parr retired with a proud legacy and legions of happy fans.

