Jonathan Haggerty looks back at epic moment in Mongkolpetch fight, shares his opponent’s birthday gift

Jonathan Haggerty earned a huge win against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood and won himself a USD $50,000 performance bonus. As he celebrates his birthday a week after his match, Haggerty has looked back at a key moment in his latest conquest.

‘The General’ shared a photo that captured a brilliant exchange during his fight with Mongkolpetch, which he described in the caption by saying:

“Let’s talk body shots… This is the shot that hurt him in round 3. @onechampionship”

Before their match, Mongkolpetch claimed that Haggerty's "weak torso" would be his primary target. The photo provides poetic justice to Haggerty, as it evidently turned the tide in his favor in the final round of their matchup.

Haggerty’s hand may have been raised after three rounds of war, but Mongkolpetch certainly gave a good account of himself. In his Instagram stories, Haggerty shared that he’s celebrating his birthday with a little souvenir from his Thai rival.

Mongkolpetch had an advanced gift for Jonathan Haggerty. [Screenshot from Haggerty's Instagram]

However, his other stories show that he’s not feeling ill-effects from it at all. Haggerty has been hitting the gym and getting work done like he did during his preparations for fight week.

Jonathan Haggerty hones his takedown defense

One of the things that Jonathan Haggerty is working on is his takedown defense.

In his latest Instagram reel, the former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion shared his morning session with a caption that read:

“Morning work done. Body feels good. Thank you @bjjsteve83 for the session"

Haggerty has expressed his desire to step in for Rodtang Jitmuangnon if, for any reason, ‘The Iron Man’ would not be able to face Demetrious Johnson. The two legends of their respective sports are set to meet for a special rules super-fight at ONE X.

‘The General’ is making good on his promise of staying ready by preparing himself to stay on his feet if he faces an MMA fighter like ‘Mighty Mouse’ soon.

Should the fight push through as planned though, Haggerty has other options.

ONE strawweight contender Jarred Brooks recently took to the comments section of ONE Championship’s Instagram page to challenge Haggerty to a special rules fight of their own.

Brooks has previously made similar comments about stepping in for the MMA side of things in the much-anticipated super-fight. Challenging a like-minded fighter and a fellow high-ranked contender in Haggerty can set up a match that fans never knew they wanted until today.

Edited by Harvey Leonard