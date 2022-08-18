“I believe in him” - Jonathan Haggerty pulling for Liam Harrison to beat Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Jonathan Haggerty is backing up fellow Englishman Liam Harrison in the Leeds native’s world title challenge against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is also on the same card as Harrison, taking on Amir Naseri in an alternate bout in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on August 26, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Haggerty, in an interview with the South China Morning Post, said the four-ounce gloves will play a vital role in Harrison’s world title challenge against Nong-O, who’s often considered one of the best fighters of his generation.

‘The General’ pointed out that Nong-O will still be a difficult matchup, but Harrison is more than capable of landing a critical shot through the Thai phenom’s defense.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I’m excited as well. I want Liam Harrison to do it, you know? The hometown boy. It’s going to be tough. But I could see him catching Nong-O. With the four-ounce gloves, anything could happen. Like I said, one shot, one kill. But it’s going to be tough. He’s going to have to dig deep. I believe in him.”

Harrison, a three-time Muay Thai world champion, has won back-to-back fights and his latest win over Muangthai PK.Saenchai is, arguably, the greatest comeback victory in ONE Championship history.

‘Hitman’ was knocked down twice early in the bout, but bounced back with such ferocity that he sent Muangthai down three times to secure a first-round knockout victory.

Nong-O, meanwhile, holds a professional record of 262-54-10 and is currently on a perfect 8-0 run in ONE Championship. The Evolve MMA star last defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title this March, knocking out Felipe Lobo in the third round of their match at ONE X.

Watch Haggerty's full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty picks Superlek to win it all in Muay Thai Grand Prix

Jonathan Haggerty may be featuring in an alternate bout in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, however there is one person he feels will win the whole thing.

In the same interview with South China Morning Post, Haggerty revealed that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is his favorite to win the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship and get a world title shot against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

“I’m going to go with Superlek, just because he has the attributes to beat Rodtang, and that’s who he’s obviously going to go to the final with [in my opinion]. I think he’s got the attributes, I really do. And I would love to fight the winner. I’ve said this before, I trained for this fight like I was going to step in and fight Rodtang or Superlek, so I’m ready for either of them. Let’s go.”

Superlek will take on Walter Goncalves in the semifinals of the Grand Prix, while Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, will face Savvas Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Edited by David Andrew