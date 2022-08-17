“He’s got the keys to do it” - Jonathan Haggerty isn’t counting out Savvas Michael against Rodtang

Despite originally being scheduled to compete in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, Jonathan Haggerty is on the outside looking in as the tournament marches towards ONE Championship's historic double-header on August 26.

Kicking off at ONE 157 in May, the World Grand Prix brought together eight of Muay Thai’s best to compete for flyweight supremacy. ‘The General’ was expected to be a part of the eight, but a last-minute injury forced Haggerty off the card and out of the tournament.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty gave his thoughts on the semi-final match-up between flyweight world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael. Having fought ‘The Iron Man’ on two separate occasions, ‘The General’ discussed Michael’s chances and his own first outing with Rodtang.

“Savvas [Michael] can do it. He’s got the keys to do it, as long as he’s focused. It’s three rounds. So you’ve got to go in there and put your heart on the line for three rounds, and the outcome will be good. I feel like I beat Rodtang in the first fight for three rounds, and I reckon I’d beat him again if it was just three rounds.”

With an undefeated record of 10-0 in ONE Championship Muay Thai competition, nobody has had an answer for ‘The Iron Man'. However, Haggerty believes that Savvas Michael has the chance to shock the world at ONE on Prime Video 1.

“But I think Savvas has got a chance.”

Catch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to show off for the American fans on August 26

When Jonathan Haggerty returns to the circle on August 26, it will be a part of ONE Championship’s biggest event in promotional history. Debuting on Amazon Prime Video, available to 200 million subscribers, Haggerty will face Iranian-Malaysian striker Amir Naseri.

Speaking with SCMP, Haggerty shared his excitement to show the American crowd some of his “special moves.”

“Everything’s going well. Everything’s going to plan. I’m excited, I really am. Everything’s just fit into place now. It’s a lot better than the last fight camp, so I’m happy with the progression. I’m excited to put on a performance for the US fans for the first time. I’m going to show off some special moves.”

Haggerty and Naseri will meet in a World Grand Prix alternate bout. Naseri lost his quarter-final bout to Savvas Michael at ONE 157 in May.

