Jonathan Haggerty shares his love for dogs

Jonathan Haggerty is a dog person, and he’s a proud owner of two American XL Bullies that have become part of his little family.

In a recent interview, ‘The General’ was joined by one of his dogs, who he graciously introduced:

“This one's a new one. He is named Champ. I called him a champ. I was gonna call him Aggro because he was aggy but I thought I can't do that so I just called him champ. He’s an XL Bully from America and he's a lovely dog but he does bite your feet a lot. My other dog is called Thai. He loves to eat as well, I spend like 40 or 50 pound a week on food. Seriously he goes through it!”

While he loves Champ, he understands that it may not have been the most ideal time to start taking care of him:

“I think to be honest as well I've got him at the wrong time. I’m in camp and so it's a bit stressful and I can't really spend no time with him because I'm in the gym twice a day, and when I’m not I'm tired and I'm sleeping so I've left the missus to it really – she’s not happy!”

Having one American XL Bully may already be a handful but getting a second one probably means that he is invested in this particular breed. When asked what drew him to Bullies, he said:

“I just like the way that they're built like monsters but to be fair the way they look is not the way they are. They’re so timid and they train themselves to be honest way. They’re really obedient. And yeah, they're independent as well. Obviously, when they're a pup you have to be within 24/7 but when they're when they're older, they do their own thing.”

Jonathan Haggerty going for the $50,000 bonus at ONE: Bad Blood

Jonathan Haggerty is laser-focused on getting a win against Mongkolpetch at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11, especially after the whirlwind of events over the past few months.

In the interview, he revealed that the performance bonus will be a sweet way to cap off everything he has gone through:

“I’ve just moved out so I’m really doing everything during this fight camp, which is not really a good idea. But everything has gone to plan, I’ve moved out, I've got a puppy, all in the space of one fight camp and I've handled that well. So camp has gone well I'm just looking for that 50k bonus.”

While Haggerty believes the bonus could be a double-edged sword, he’s only focused on its positive effect:

“I think sometimes it can be a bad thing as well as a good thing because some people could just lose their mind and do things that they've never done before, so I'm just gonna be myself and just shine, do what I do best.”

