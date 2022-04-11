"I think that would be the most unforgettable 12 minutes of my life" - Joshua Pacio wants a grappling match with Demetrious Johnson

Joshua Pacio, just like the rest of the mixed martial arts community, was enthralled when he watched Demetrious Johnson take on Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules fight in ONE X.

The ONE strawweight world champion was one of those people who was so intrigued by the fight, that he wants to join in. His request, however, is a bit different.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said he wants a 12-minute grappling match against Johnson. DJ's fight against Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, featured alternating rounds between Muay Thai and MMA.

Pacio said he’d like to engage 'Mighty Mouse', who's considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, in what would be one of the greatest moments of his professional career.

‘The Passion’ said:

“For me, I really want to grapple with DJ. Maybe we can do submission grappling. I want to test myself against him in a straight 12-minute grappling match. I think that would be the most unforgettable 12 minutes of my life."

While his stable Team Lakay is known for its striking, Pacio has proven himself to be one of the most well-rounded fighters in ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old boasts 19 victories in his career, nine of which came by way of submission. His submission tally is also two more than the seven knockouts under his name.

“I’ll prepare for it. I’ll make sure that it won’t be a walk in the park, and I’m excited to showcase my grappling skills against him. At the same time, I’ll also learn from the GOAT,” said Joshua Pacio.

Joshua Pacio wants to push the mixed-rules bout even higher

Johnson and Rodtang’s mixed rules fight at ONE X had the first and third rounds under Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth had the MMA ruleset.

Joshua Pacio wants to elevate that even further.

The Filipino fighter said that if he ever features in a mixed-rules match, he wants each of the four rounds to be fought under different rulesets. He also wants his Team Lakay teammates Lito Adiwang and Danny Kingad to join in the fun.

“Maybe we can even change it up to round one pure striking, round two pure grappling, and then round three wrestling, and then the fourth would be MMA. That would be great, right? I want to feel that. And not only me – [my Team Lakay teammates] Lito and Danny would also want to experience it.”

Fans would no doubt look forward to more innovative bouts in ONE Championship, like the one Pacio is proposing.

