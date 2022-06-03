“She should be concerned” - Julie Mezabarba fires warning shot at Jenelyn Olsim

Julie Mezabarba plans to open the floodgates as early as possible when she takes on Jenelyn Olsim on her return to the circle.

The two strikers will face off in an atomweight clash at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3, Friday, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Mezabarba, in an interview with ONE Championship, said that she’ll display a striking offense that Olsim will continue second-guessing throughout the match.

The Brazilian brawler added that she has what it takes to score a knockout win over Olsim come fight night:

“As I've always said in other fights I've had in the organization, I prepare myself to be well at all levels that the fight puts me. But for sure, she should be concerned about my striking and my range of punches because like I said, I don't just use boxing. I apply a lot of elbows, knees, and other combinations. She needs to worry because she doesn't know what I'm going to do. I trade punches, but I have too many variations and she won't know what's coming next.”

Story continues below ad

She further added:

“I always fight to knock out. I believe I have the weapons for that. I trust in my game plan. The knockouts I have in my career have [come from me] using my boxing, so I believe I have the punches and the ability to knock her out. I just need one perfect hit.”

Julie Mezabarba predicts a knockout win against Olsim

Both Mezabarba and Olsim are keen on displaying their striking come fight night. The 29-year-old from Rio de Janeiro doesn’t expect any grappling action from her Filipino opponent.

Julie Mezabarba pointed out that Olsim would ultimately turn to her preferred style, which is striking. It’s this strategy that the RD Champions fighter plans to use against the Team Lakay protege.

Story continues below ad

“I don’t believe she’ll try to grapple with me. She's seen some of my fights and knows I'm not an easy athlete to takedown. Plus, I have my arsenal of takedowns and ground [game], so I don't believe she’ll try to use grappling. I believe she will use the best she has, which is her striking. That’s what she trusts, and usually, we go with what we trust the most.”

Story continues below ad

Julie Mezabarba further added:

"So, I believe that this fight ends in a knockout, precisely because I believe she will come with her striking at me. I believe I have more chances to finish this fight by knockout.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far