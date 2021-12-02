"I'll be next" - Kang Ji Won plans to take out Buchecha and then challenge Arjan Bhullar

Kang Ji Won is looking forward to his third fight in ONE Championship and is slated to battle the intriguing Marcus Almeida next.

The pair are set to meet at the ONE: Winter Warriors event on December 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In an interview with ONE Championship, the South Korean bared his plans if he beats 'Buchecha'.

'The Mighty Warrior' is undefeated in five professional MMA bouts and believes he should be next in line to battle heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar next.

"I was once considered one of the next title challengers; I was in that picture. After this win, I believe that I’ll be next."

Bhullar has not fought since beating Brandon Vera for the heavyweight strap at ONE: Dangal back in May. It was his second win in Asia's premier MMA organization and Kang has the utmost respect for the veteran fighter.

"I believe that he’s the best heavyweight right now and I believe he’s all around, just very well balanced and he’s good everywhere the fight goes. He’s just good."

Kang Ji Won is confident in maintaining an undefeated record in ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won now boasts a 5-0 record heading into his bout at ONE: Winter Warriors. The 'Mighty Warrior' firmly believes he has an edge over Marcus Almeida and will keep an unblemished MMA resume.

"I believe that I will know all of those when I step in that Circle with Buchecha. I trained really hard for his style, I believe if I stick to the game plan, I’ll do well."

Kang made his ONE Championship debut against Mehdi Barghi in February this year and recorded a first-round knockout. His next opponent was Amir Aliakbari and the South Korean also took him out with a KO at the 1:54 mark of the opening frame.

Prior to making the ONE Championship roster, Kang also took out his opponents in Heat and AFC with first-round victories.

Meanwhile, Almeida has only fought once professionally. He was able to defeat Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in the first round at ONE: Revolution in September.

