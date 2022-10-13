“It was just different” - Kevin Belingon says John Lineker the only guy he fought with real KO power

John Lineker is a fighter who truly lives up to his nickname. ‘Hands of Stone’ has built a reputation for being one of the strongest strikers in MMA. On the back of three-straight finishes, Lineker will look to keep his streak alive against another dangerous striker in Fabricio Andrade.

The two bantamweight stars will square off inside the circle in the ONE on Prime Video 3 headliner on October 21. In the months that have been building up to their U.S. prime-time showdown, ‘Wonder Boy’ has refused to buy into Lineker’s devastating knockout power. That could be a big mistake if Kevin Belingon is to be believed.

The No.5-ranked bantamweight recently spoke to ONE Championship about his ONE: Inside the Matrix III bout with John Lineker in 2020.

“John Lineker is the only guy I’ve faced in my career who I could say really truly hits hard. When we fought, I felt his power. It was just different. He’s very powerful and very strong, and when he connects with his punches, you feel it.”

On that night, Lineker scored his first knockout under the ONE Championship banner, silencing ‘The Silencer’ in the second round.

Watch the full fight below:

John Lineker motivated by fighters who like to trash-talk before a bout

For anyone familiar with John Lineker, you know that the bantamweight champion is not a big fan of trash-talking ahead of a fight. However, his opponent, Fabricio Andrade, does not adhere to the same mentality.

The Brazilian challenger has been quite vocal in the months leading up to their epic showdown, but ‘Hands of Stone’ doesn’t seem to mind.

Speaking to ONE, Lineker revealed that the more his opponent talks, the more it motivates him to make an example out of them. In the end, his opponents have nothing to show for it, but regret and another loss on their record:

“Any opponent who talks nonsense about me only motivates me. I’m more motivated to get into the circle and do my best. So, opponents who do this kind of trash talk end up regretting it later, because instead of irritating me, they are motivating me even more."

Given the amount of talk ‘Wonder Boy’ has engaged in, one would assume John Lineker is entering their Prime Video showdown as motivated as ever. Who do you see leaving Malaysia as the ONE bantamweight world champion?

