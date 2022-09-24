“I don’t know anything about him” - Martin Nguyen admits he failed to scout Ilya Freymanov

Former two-division champion Martin Nguyen admits he hasn’t done his due diligence regarding his ONE on Prime Video 2 opponent, Ilya Freymanov.

The 26-year-old Russian is a man of mystery among ONE fans and fellow fighters alike. He's also going into the lion’s den right away against the No.3- ranked featherweight in the promotion.

But despite being in the dark about the Freymanov’s capabilities, Martin Nguyen expects a slugfest inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30, from where the bout will be broadcast live on US primetime via Prime video.

‘The Situ-Asian’ told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I don’t know anything about him. He trains with a very good friend of mine Rafael Fiziev, a top-level kickboxer.”

The Kill Cliff gym representative added:

“And I assume – just going off the words of my coaches and a few videos that I’ve seen – that he’s a top-level kickboxer as well, so I’m just going to be sharp on the day.”

In all fairness, Freymanov didn’t just luck into a marquee match-up against a superstar like Nguyen in his ONE debut.

The talented fighter from Krasnodar paid his dues on the regional circuit, piecing together an impressive 10-1 record. This includes a three-fight winning streak all by way of earth-shattering knockouts.

Martin Nguyen, on the other hand, does not seem too worried about what his counterpart can do, and would rather focus on his own strengths. To put it simply, the man just knows what he’s all about.

‘The Situ-Asian’s' unbridled confidence comes from almost a decade of experience against some of the best the world has to offer.

The 33-year-old Vietnamese-Australian has already reached the pinnacle of success when he held the lightweight and featherweight world titles on each shoulder.

Following two knockout losses, Nguyen proved he is back to his old self by disposing of Kirill Gorobets in his last outing.

Sure, Freymanov seems like he could be a formidable foe, but it appears that Nguyen is not sweating it one bit.

Ilya Freymanov issues a stern warning to Martin Nguyen

Freymanov, meanwhile, understands the massive opportunity on his hands.

A win over a big name like Martin Nguyen could catapult him right into the featherweight world title picture against newly minted champion Tang Kai.

The Russian contender is understandably wary of Nguyen’s legendary right hand, which has turned the lights out on a lot of great fighters in the past.

However, Freymanov recently warned ‘The Situ-Asian’ about the perils that his fists present.

He told ONE:

“My advice to the audience is to not blink and watch the fight carefully so they don’t miss my win. I will be looking to deliver a beautiful knockout.”

Having two knockout artists in close proximity is always a recipe for a fun fight. Let’s see whose chin holds up at ONE on Prime Video 2.

