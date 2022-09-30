“That's obviously a banger fight” - Martin Nguyen is hyped for Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan III

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen will make his return to the circle against a very tough opponent in Ilya Freymanov. But apart from this all-important featherweight contest, the Sydney, Australia native, will be watching ONE on Prime Video 2 intently with such incredible fights at the top of the card.

Obviously, there is no bout more compelling than the evening’s main event. ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is set to go head-to-head with reigning ONE women’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. Lee will attempt to claim a second belt to become the first mom champ-champ in history.

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III will be taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30, and will be broadcast to the United States and Canada via Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Martin Nguyen gave his thoughts on the colossal trilogy fight between Xiong and Lee:

“That's obviously a banger fight. We all know how the first two fights went. And, you know, it's just one of those fights that kind of keep you on the edge of your seat. Angela's really stepped up after having a baby. And Xiong Jing Nan has just been the most dominant champion in the strawweight division, so it'd be good to see what this fight produces. Obviously, it'll be better than the first one, that's for sure.”

Martin Nguyen is ready to step in the circle, win his fight, and then step right back out to watch the remainder of the epic fight card this Friday night.

Martin Nguyen dares Ilya Freymanov to test his grappling

Martin Nguyen is known for his explosive right hand which has felled the majority of opponents he’s ever shared a cage with.

However, after recently receiving his brown belt in jiu-jitsu, the 33-year-old is confident Freymanov will be unable to hang with him on the ground as well. He told ONE Championship:

“Styles make fights, so we’ll see what happens. I’m going to come in there – I might bang, I might come in there with my wrestling. I don’t know. I recently got my BJJ brown belt, so if it hits the ground, I’m not sure if he wants to be with me on the floor. I’ll make him look like a fish out of water. That’s for sure.”

Nguyen and Freymanov will lock horns at ONE on Prime Video 2. If Nguyen wins, it could very well put him in a position to challenge for the ONE featherweight world title once more, or at the very least take on former king Thanh Le in a rematch.

