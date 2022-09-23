Mikey Musumeci talks about sacrifice and discipline being the key to his success

ONE flyweight submission grappling world title contender Mikey Musumeci might sport a boyish look and a friendly smile, but deep inside he beats the heart of a true warrior.

A warrior who has dedicated every waking second of his life to his craft. So much so that he has achieved a level of skill and expertise that's rare even for hardened warriors.

Ahead of his world title bout against Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2, the 5-time IBJJF world champion spoke about what it takes to be at his level. In a video Mikey Mucumeci posted on his Instagram page, he spoke about the idea of sacrifice and discipline.

"Sacrifice - discipline - Gratitude // 3 days until I return to asia for my match in 2 weeks @onechampionship we always have so many obstacles that we have to overcome to achieve what we want in this life, but I feel these obstacles are what make when we succeed us feel even more from overcoming them. (Yes I called a jiu jitsu match a fight get over it 🤣❤️)"

Inspiring words from the jiu-jitsu wizard. In martial arts and any athletic endeavor, most people celebrate the awesome things athletes do - and rightfully so. Behind all that seemingly effortless greatness, however, are hours and hours of hard, repetitive work.

There's no shortcut around it - you have to go through the monotony and routine aspects of training to develop the skills necessary to be great. Mikey Musumeci honors his gifts by dedicating most of his life to honing and mastering them so he can inspire more people to do the same. His level of discipline and dedication is akin to samurai warriors of old.

Mikey Musumeci fights Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title

On September 30, at ONE on Prime Video 2, Mikey Musumeci will face multi-time Brazulian jiu-jitsu world champion Cleber Sousa for ONE Championship's first-ever flyweight submission grappling world title. This epic grappling showdown will be between two of the best 135lbs submission grapplers in the world today.

The two competitors are currently 1-1 against each other, with Sousa beating Musumeci via referee's decision at the 2017 Pans, while Musumeci beat Sousa by points at World Pro that same year.

What makes this rubber match at ONE Championship interesting is that Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa will be fighting each other for the first time without the gi. Certain nuances will be present and the two will experience a different kind of fighting style from each other.

