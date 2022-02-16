Murat Aygun hypes up his return to action on Instagram

On Friday, February 25, Murat Aygun will challenge Roman Kryklia for the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE: Full Circle.

'The Butcher' can't wait for his return to the ONE Championship Circle and expressed his excitement for the bout on his Instagram page.

Check out his post below:

In the caption, he says:

“The greatest power is often simple patience! 25 FEBRUARY👊🏻”

Aygun indeed showed tremendous patience leading up to this fight. The Dutch-Turkish kickboxer was slated to make his promotional debut against Kryklia in December 2020. Unfortunately, COVID-19 protocols forced the world champion to withdraw.

Instead, Aygun dominated Kryklia’s replacement, Anderson Silva, to show the world that he is indeed a worthy challenger for the world title.

The two were slated to face each other two more times, but unfortunate events prevented their match from materializing. Most recently, their world title tilt was expected to headline the promotion’s first event of the year, ONE: Heavy Hitters. However, COVID-19 protocols once again prevented the fight from coming to fruition.

At ONE: Full Circle, we will find out if Aygun’s patience will pay off in a big way.

Murat Aygun is looking to win on the biggest stage

Murat Aygun is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career on the global stage of ONE Championship.

During an interview, he expressed how important this fight will be for him and his career:

“This is fight means a lot to me. This is the biggest stage. This is my chance to become a world champion here. If I win, it changes my life. I’m here to be the champion,” said Aygun.

Aygun is no stranger to winning world titles. Before coming to ONE Championship, he had already won the ISKA Super Heavyweight kickboxing world title, as well as four other belts.

Currently, he is 5-0 in world title challenges and boasts an impressive 17-1 record. 'The Butcher' has proven to be a tough cookie to crack. His only career loss came by way of a doctor's stoppage after the 33-year-old sustained a gruesome cut during the bout.

Will Aygun extend his undefeated world title challenge streak, or will Kryklia prove to everyone that he is a cut above everyone else he has faced so far?

