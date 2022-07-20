“A knockout punch can happen any time” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao wary of the threat Liam Harrison poses

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is well aware of the potential barnburner he’s going to get into with Liam Harrison, and he expects that their world title match will eventually end with one of them losing consciousness.

The Thai phenom will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Harrison at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, which will be broadcast from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will air live on US primetime via Prime Video.

Both Nong-O and Harrison have the power to knockout anyone, and it’s this unprecedented power that makes the match all the more intriguing for the reigning world champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said:

“I think he is a tough opponent. He punches very well and has heavy strikes. A knockout punch can happen any time.”

Harrison holds an impressive 89-24-2 record and is considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters outside of Thailand, winning several world titles with WBC Muay Thai and WMC.

The Englishman also has two finishes in ONE Championship, with the most recent one being a miraculous comeback win against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this past April.

Harrison was knocked down twice early in the first round but bounced back like a man possessed and proceeded to score a technical knockout finish against Muangthai.

That death-defying victory wasn’t lost on Nong-O, who admitted that he wasn’t surprised with what Harrison pulled off:

“Honestly I’m not surprised. I have been following Liam for a long time and he has very good experience inside the ring. He is able to stay calm and use his IQ even after a knockdown. That fight was a 50/50 fight where either fighter could score a knockout. It was all about timing to win that match.”

While he's been praising Harrison's skills, Nong-O is by far one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

The reigning champion holds an incredible 262-54-10 striking record and is a perfect 8-0 in ONE Championship. The 35-year-old is also a four-time Lumpinee Stadium champion and has also held the Rajdamnern Stadium title.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao trains with Muay Thai world champion Kwankhao Mor. Rattanabandit

Preparing for his fight against Harrison hasn't been a walk in the park for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Nong-O is leaving no stone unturned and he’s enlisted the help of former Muay Thai world champion Kwankhao Mor. Rattanabandit.

Kwankhao, a Rajdamnern and Toyota world champion, is now a coach at Evolve MMA. He's been helping Nong-O sharpen his already deadly skills ahead of the August world title clash.

