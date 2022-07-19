Why Liam Harrison could very well upset Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE 161

Liam Harrison is on a collision course with the man many consider to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

The two will meet in the co-main event of ONE 161 on August 26, when the promotion makes its eagerly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video. Airing at U.S. primetime, all eyes will be on ‘Hitman’ as he attempts to capture his first piece of ONE gold.

Ahead of his clash with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Harrison shared a highlight reel featuring some of his most impressive moments in the circle on his Instagram:

“Best ONE Moments: @LiamBadco. 🚀!: @ONEChampionship

In the video clip, Harrison shows off all facets of his Muay Thai skills. Regularly seen as a high-octane fighter with a chin like steel, thanks in part to his incredible win over Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156, ‘Hitman’ is a well-rounded combatant with powerful kicks and a Matrix-like elusiveness.

His ability to avoid strikes with upper body movement allows him to stay in the pocket and light opponents up with devastating calf kicks. Always willing to take a shot in order to give one, Harrison mixes up his strikes and brings pressure that oftentimes shuts down the opposing offense.

Harrison will look to do just that when he faces Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on August 26.

Liam Harrison’s never-say-die attitude could be his ticket to ONE gold at ONE 161

With eight straight wins, Nong-O is yet to suffer defeat in the circle. That could very well change at ONE 161 when he faces his toughest competition yet in the form of Liam Harrison.

Harrison made a huge impression on the combat sports world when he overcame early adversity in his bout with Muangthai at ONE 156. Suffering back-to-back knockdowns, ‘Hitman’ turned up the volume and overwhelmed his Thai opponent, scoring three straight knockdowns to earn the TKO in one of the greatest comebacks in combat sports history; a comeback that was worthy of a $100,000 bonus.

In that outing, Harrison showed relentless aggression, even in the face of danger. His never-say-die approach earned him the biggest win of his career to date and landed him a world title opportunity against Nong-O.

Known to be somewhat of a slow starter, Nong-O has earned three straight victories by knockout, all coming in the third round or later. Given what we’ve seen out of Harrison, you can expect the British striker to bring relentless aggression right out of the gate, pressuring the world champion and looking for an early knockdown.

The longer the fight goes, the more it favors Nong-O. Liam Harrison will do everything in his skillset to make sure the fight ends before it gets to the championship rounds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far