"Crush your opponents" - Fight as Demetrious Johnson in new game Mighty Mouse Tokyo Clash

Now it's your turn to fight as Demetrious Johnson. A new game, 'Mighty Mouse Tokyo Clash', has been unveiled by ONE Championship. This is a fight video game in which one can fend off enemies with kicks, punches, and powerups while playing as the all-time great Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

Link to game: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/play/mightymousegame

Mighty Mouse Tokyo Clash can be played on a mobile phone or desktop browser through Facebook. Players can potentially win prizes to use in the ONE.Shop store.

ONE Championship made the announcement on Twitter:

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



@MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Play as Demetrious Johnson and crush your opponents in our new game — Mighty Mouse Tokyo Clash! Play as Demetrious Johnson and crush your opponents in our new game — Mighty Mouse Tokyo Clash! 🐭👊💥@MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship

The game trailer declares:

"Crush your opponents... Mighty Mouse is in the house!"

Mighty Mouse Tokyo Clash joins a growing list of online games from the promotion. Already released are Rodtang Jitmuangnon's 'Fists of Fury' and Victoria Lee's 'The Prodigy Rises'.

What's next for Demetrious Johnson?

Demetrious Johnson defeated Muay Thai striking legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X in a mixed-rules bout. Following his win, the respect and support for the man began to pour out. UFC champion and Olympic gold medallist Henry Cejudo wrote on Twitter:

"Mighty Mouse! Demetrious Johnson is a damn legend. Always a pleasure to watch him fight, whether it's in the UFC or ONE, MMA or Muay Thai, it don't matter! He's as skilled as any fighter in the world. Respect."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo #ONEX Mighty Mouse! Demetrious Johnson is a damn legend. Always a pleasure to watch him fight, whether it's in the UFC or ONE, MMA or Muay Thai, it don't matter! He's as skilled as any fighter in the world. Respect. Mighty Mouse! Demetrious Johnson is a damn legend. Always a pleasure to watch him fight, whether it's in the UFC or ONE, MMA or Muay Thai, it don't matter! He's as skilled as any fighter in the world. Respect. 🐭 #ONEX https://t.co/n0v4AqXKDC

Johnson himself paid tribute to his opponent on Instagram after the fight:

"Huge respect to my opponent. [Rodtang it] was an honor to share the circle with you."

So, who is next for 'Mighty Mouse'? After his huge ONE X victory against Rodtang, Johnson has a wide range of options ahead of him.

British Muay Thai fighter Jonathan Haggerty has said he may transition to MMA and has already called out Johnson in an interview with ONE Championship as well as on Instagram.

Another potential opponent in ONE's flyweight division is Kairat Akhmetov, who has now won an impressive four in a row. Perhaps Demetrious Johnson might be interested in getting a title shot and avenging a previous loss.

Also victorious at ONE X was Brazil's Adriano Moraes, who won a third-round submission against Yuya Wakamatsu. Moraes defeated Johnson via second-round KO last year.

The Brazilian will be looking to defend his title for a fifth time while Johnson may be interested in ONE gold and another shot at the champion.

Edited by Aziel Karthak