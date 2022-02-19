Watch: ONE Championship previews the rubber match between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash

The rivalry between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash for the ONE Championship middleweight belt was epic in every sense. Though they've only fought twice, the two exchanged wins across 10 rounds in perhaps the best back-to-back bouts the company has ever seen.

On February 25 at ONE: Full Circle, we will witness the final battle between the two legends in a much-anticipated rubber match.

The two were scheduled to fight for a third time in April 2020. However, the fight was canceled due to restrictions brought forth by the pandemic. The bout was again set almost exactly a year later for Aung La's light heavyweight belt. After Bigdash tested positive for COVID-19, he was replaced by Reinier de Ridder, who then took the belt from 'The Burmese Python'.

At ONE: Full Circle, the fighters will battle to edge in front in the rivalry and also keep their chances alive at another title shot. In a preview video released by ONE Championship, we get a recap of the two fights that the pair had leading up to their February 25 contest.

The first fight was a close decision win for Bigdash, who battled Aung La tooth-and-nail and used his grappling to edge out the Burmese fighter. The second fight took place in Aung La N Sang's hometown of Yangon, Myanmar. This time, 'The Burmese Python' won via a unanimous decision to become his country's first-ever world champion. With one win apiece, the two have unfinished business and it's fitting that they will settle the score in an event called 'Full Circle'.

Watch the full fight preview here:

ONE Championship: Full Circle will feature three title fights on top of Aung La N Sang- Vitaly Bigdash trilogy bout

Though the rubber match between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash could be the main event of any card, ONE is stacking Full Circle with three world title fights. It's the most high-profile ONE Championship event of the year so far, rivaling its upcoming 10-year anniversary show, ONE: X.

In the main event, ONE double champ Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder will defend his belt against ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov. In the two co-headlining bouts, we'll see title fights in the much-lauded ONE Super Series.

ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion, Roman Kryklia, will face Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. Furthermore, ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will face No.1 contender Jamal 'Kherow' Yusupov. Tune in on February 25 to watch the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Aziel Karthak