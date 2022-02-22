Watch: ONE Championship previews Roman Krylia vs. Murat Aygun

Get ready for a seismic collision happening in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Full Circle this February 25. Originally slated for ONE: Heavy Hitters earlier this year, the light heavyweight kickboxing bout between Roman Kryklia and Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun will finally happen. The two behemoths will collide for the belt at ONE: Full Circle and we can't wait to see it happen.

After getting delayed due to COVID-19 protocols, Kryklia will defend his ONE Championship kickboxing belt in an interesting tale of the tape. Right off the bat, you see the major height and reach differences between the two. Champion Kryklia stands over 5 inches taller than Aygun with a wingspan that can pepper the challenger from a distance.

What makes Aygun so dangerous, however, is his toughness and aggression inside the pocket. The man can get hit coming in but has the ability to absorb punishment and still dish out his own. Kryklia will look to control the fight using his straight punches and movement to keep Aygun from finding his range. As for the stocky Dutch-Turkish fighter, he needs to find a way to make the cage seem small for the champion and corner him. This way, he'll be able to close the distance and unleash his powershots inside.

Watch the full fight preview here:

ONE Championship light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia is well prepared for his next challenge

On February 25, at ONE: Full Circle, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia will have a gargantuan task in front of him. The champion, however, is not coming in blind. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Ukrainian striker mentioned that he studied Murat Aygun extensively ahead of their bout.

Kryklia assesses that Aygun's style and physique is not something new to him and that the Dutch-Turkish brute is somewhat "predictable" in his attacks. He further explains:

“Murat Aygun is quite an aggressive fighter who strikes in combinations with his arms and legs, a classic Dutch school of kickboxing...[He does] nothing unpredictable. This is exactly what you can expect from him — going forward and hitting inside his distance. All this is predictable for me. I’m ready for his course of action.”

Bold claims for the champion but we are sure that he has a gameplan to expose these claims for the world to see. Whether or not Kryklia's assessments are true, we just need to tune in on February 25 to find out.

