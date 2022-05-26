ONE Championship releases updated rankings, new faces break into flyweight and featherweight divisions

ONE Championship updated their rankings following ONE 157, and it showed some movement in the flyweight and featherweight Muay Thai divisions.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix got underway on May 20, resulting in two of the winners breaking into the division’s top five.

Savvas Michael and Walter Goncalves now occupy the No.4 and No.5 spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty gave up the No.1 spot after not being able to see action in the tournament.

He exchanged spots with former No.2-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9, who conquered Taiki Naito in his quarterfinal matchup.

Dislodged from their spots were Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, who lost to Haggerty in February, and the inactive Elias Mahmoudi.

Meanwhile, the featherweight Muay Thai division dropped two contenders who lost their bids at the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. Tournament winner Chingiz Allazov ran through No.5-ranked Samy Sana and No.3-ranked Jo Nattawut with first-round knockouts, causing both to lose their spots in the featherweight Muay Thai rankings.

ONE 157 headliner Jimmy Vienot claimed the No.3 spot after a razor-close split decision loss in his world title challenge against division king Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Meanwhile, the recently announced headliner for ONE 158, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, was elevated to the No.5 slot. The Thai star knocked out bantamweight Saemapetch Fairtex earlier in the year before making the move to featherweight ahead of the June 3rd event.

ONE 158 will have huge implications for the ONE Championship rankings

ONE Championship has finally revealed the full card for ONE 158, which is scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 3rd.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai division picture could once again see movement as No.5-ranked Tawanchai PK.Saenchai takes on Danish WBC Muay Thai world champion Niclas Larsen in the headlining bout of the card.

The winner of their matchup will be next in line to challenge Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the world title. Meanwhile, ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker will find out who his first challenger will be.

No.4-ranked Fabricio Andrade is scheduled to face No.2-ranked Kwon Won Il in the co-main event of ONE Championship’s June event. Andrade and Kwon have traded shots on social media, with both men claiming to be the rightful challengers for the world title. On June 3, they will officially get to settle it in the circle.

Edited by David Andrew