Free full fight: Janet Todd’s intense striking battle with Alma Juniku

Current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd will look to follow in the footsteps of fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex when she faces ONE Championship promotional debutant Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE 159.

If ‘JT’ can earn a victory on July 22, she will join a very elite class of ONE Championship talent, becoming only the second woman and third person overall to carry two world championships in two different sports simultaneously.

Before we get to her epic encounter with Fernandez at ONE 159, let's take a look back at one of Todd’s most entertaining battles.

In March 2021, ‘JT’ returned to action after a short break to face off against Australian striker Alma Juniku. ONE Championship posted the full nine-minute striker's delight on their YouTube Channel, saying:

“Before atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd takes on Spanish striking ace Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 159 on July 22, relive "JT's" thriller with Aussie phenom Alma Juniku in 2021!”

Watch the full fight below:

Janet Todd looking to follow in Stamp Fairtex’s footsteps as rare two-sport world champion

Following her big win over Juniku, the general consensus was that ‘JT’ was in pole position for a shot at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ atomweight Muay Thai belt. Rodrigues has been absent since her win over fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex in August 2020 to capture ONE gold. Not long after her title victory, Rodrigues announced that she was pregnant.

Since then the champ has been on hiatus following the birth of her son in September 2021. As a result, an interim world title will be up for grabs when Janet Todd meets Spain’s Lara Fernandez, herself a WBC and ISKA world champion.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Todd discussed her upcoming bout with ‘Pizza Powder’ and was complimentary of the Spanish native:

“She has a very good traditional Muay Thai style. I’ve seen her fight in IFMA [International Federation of Muay Thai Associations], which is the same sort of tournament I’ve done before. I’ve seen her fight some very top-level fighters too outside of tournaments, I think she has very quick kicks, and she’s very good at responding with kicks. Like I said she has a nice traditional Muay Thai style where she mixes in her elbows and her strikes, I think it’ll be a really good fight.”

