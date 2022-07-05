Sweet but savage: Check out Stamp Fairtex’s potent offense in the Circle

Thai atomweight MMA superstar Stamp Fairtex always leaves a lasting memory when she performs in ONE Championship. In 2021, she faced Alyona Rassohyna in which Stamp looked to avenge a previous loss. This bout also kicked off the prestigious ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

ONE Championship shared a clip from this exciting fight on Instagram with the caption:

"Stamp Fairtex is a SAVAGE."

The video shows the Thailand-born fighter dancing with a big smile, then shows clips from the fight itself in which she landed numerous strikes against Rassohyna.

Rassohyna is a Ukrainian grappling specialist who defeated Stamp by way of submission the first time they met. Stamp would later avenge this loss and advance to the next round of the atomweight tournament.

Stamp would next defeat Julie Mezabarba before meeting India's Ritu Phogat in the final round. Phogat is a Commonwealth gold medal wrestler who looked nearly flawless in her Grand Prix run.

However, Stamp shocked the world when she was able to submit Phogat off her back with an armbar. Stamp previously held ONE world title in kickboxing and Muay Thai. She then added the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix title to her mantle.

Stamp would later challenge Angela Lee for the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight world championship, but ‘Unstoppable’ was able to to defend her belt by way of rear-naked choke submission.

Caoilte de Barra @CaoiltedeBarra does it again! She moves to 5-0 in MMA, adding another TKO to her record. #NoSurrender



Stamp Fairtexdoes it again! She moves to 5-0 in MMA, adding another TKO to her record. #ONEChampionship Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 does it again! She moves to 5-0 in MMA, adding another TKO to her record. #ONEChampionship #NoSurrender https://t.co/I7YdYZMppr

Stamp Fairtex talks atomweight world title match

It was a gutting loss for the young Stamp at ONE X. The 24-year-old fighter spoke to Sportskeeda MMA regarding her path forward and how she felt about the fight. Stamp said:

“I felt really bad [that I didn’t get the knockout]. I knew she was scared of the body shots, so that’s what I went after. After fighting her the first time, I know that if I fought her again, I can knock her out and I can win. Because I know how she fights now, I’ve experienced it.”

Stamp nearly knocked 'Unstoppable' down in the first round with a body strike. But the striking-based fighter also admitted that she still has work to do on her ground game. She explained:

“I need to train my Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills more, for sure. And I should be more careful in the next one.”

The former two-sport ONE world champion will likely be back in the Circle later this year.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee (via Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee(via @ONEChampionship Stamp Fairtex submitted Ritu Phogat via armbar to win the ONE atomweight grand prix.With the win, Stamp earned a shot at ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee 🏆 (via @ONEChampionship) https://t.co/31uPCRAaf6

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far