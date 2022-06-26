"Never lose hope when there is a bad day" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon perseveres with pugilism

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has taken the Muay Thai world by storm in just a few years on ONE's global stage. Undefeated in Muay Thai, the flyweight world champion recently took to Instagram to share a message of inspiration with his fans and followers.

"Never lose hope when there is a bad day"

Check out the Instagram post below:

While we can't speak for him outside of the ONE circle, we can say with some degree of comfort that 'The Iron Man' has rarely experienced a bad day inside the cage.

Making his promotional debut back in 2019, the Muay Thai icon swiftly made a name for himself with three back-to-back victories over Fahdi Khaled, Hakim Hamech and Sok Thy.

The impressive streak earned him an opportunity at the flyweight world title against then-champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The Thai phenom scored a unanimous decision victory over the British Muay Thai standout to become the new world champion. Since then, Rodtang has defended the title four times and now finds himself in the midst of solidifying his legacy in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament.

Kicking off at ONE 157 in May, Rodtang moved onto the semi-final round of the tournament following a masterful performance against Jacob Smith.

The Thai used his speed and slicing elbows to bust open Smith over the nine-minute affair. 'The Iron Man' will face Savvas Michael in the second round. A date for their meeting has not been revealed as of yet.

Savvas Michael will put his skills to the test against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ONE World Grand Prix

ONE competitor, Savvas Michael, impressed fans watching around the world with a near-perfect performance against Amir Naseri at ONE 157 in May. Following the victory, Michael discussed his return to ONE after more than two years away from the promotion:

“I’m just getting warmed up! This was just a warm up. After my last loss… broke my heart, broke my hand… I’ve been doing this for 17 years. It breaks my heart with this sport. I’m growing up as a man in this sport. For a whole year, I knew I had to work on my weaknesses.”

'The Baby Face Killer' suffered back-to-back losses in the ONE circle before returning at ONE 157. Looking sharper than ever, Michael appears to have worked on some of his "weaknesses" and will hope to secure the biggest victory of his career when he faces 'The Iron Man' in the semi-final stage of the tournament.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship advances to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals with a DOMINANT win against Amir Naseri!



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com Savvas Michaeladvances to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals with a DOMINANT win against Amir Naseri! Savvas Michael 🇨🇾 advances to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals with a DOMINANT win against Amir Naseri!#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/iNfD58iv5K

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far