Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Tenshin Nasukawa linking up for "Something Interesting"

Champions of multiple organizations want to fight the best and ONE Championship Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to fight anyone from any sport.

Coming up at ONE X, set to go down on March 26, he will be fighting in a mixed-rules bout against MMA great Demetrious Johnson. Before that, he recently sat down with kickboxing great Tenshin Nasukawa.

Posting an image alongside a virtual Rodtang, Tenshin wrote on Twitter:

"I'm thinking about something interesting."

The ONE titleholder responded on Instagram, saying:

"Let's win. See you soon. #ONEX"

Rodtang and Tenshin are former adversaries who were both incredible wunderkinds in their respective sports. Tenshin is merely 23 years old and is an undefeated pound-for-pound kickboxing great and holds multiple titles.

At the young age of 24, meanwhile, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has accomplished thought-to-be impossible feats. He has amassed 267 wins between Muay Thai and kickboxing. With those victories, he has taken stadium championships and ONE Championship titles.

The two previously fought in 2016. The fight was initially called a draw. After a closely matched extension round, the Japanese-Kickboxer Tenshin walked away with a victory.

It was recently announced that Tenshin will be fighting rival Takeru before retiring and going on to box. Rodtang Jitmuangnon does not care what sport a champion is competing in; he wants to fight the best.

When it was announced, he said on Instagram:

"Finally not me with Tenshin. Anyway whoever win this fight, Tenshin or Takeru, fight me next!!!"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon targets first-round stoppage against Demetrious Johnson

At ONE X on March 26, Muay Thai champion Rodtang will be fighting in a mixed-rules contest against all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.

Rounds one and three will be Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth frames will be mixed martial arts. Johnson is a multi-time world champion who's had incredible win streaks and records in MMA.

He also has a jiu-jitsu brown belt and was an accomplished state wrestler. However, his ONE X opponent believes he will be stopping 'Mighty Mouse' early.

"At ONE X, Demetrious Johnson will not make it out of the first round."

Tune in to ONE X on March 26 to see the special action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard