"Demetrious Johnson will not make it out of the first round" - Rodtang takes a swipe at 'Mighty Mouse' ahead of ONE X bout

Rodtang Jitmuangnon doesn't think MMA GOAT contender Demetrious Johnson will get past the opening round of their special rules contest at ONE X on March 26.

In fact, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is so confident in his striking arsenal that he announced his bold prediction in an Instagram post earlier today.

Rodtang posted:

“At ONE X, Demetrious Johnson will not make it out of the first round.”

To his benefit, the pair’s four-round flyweight clash starts with a Muay Thai frame before alternating into an MMA round in the second stanza.

Rodtang’s striking has powered him to a 10-0 run at the Singapore-based promotion. He suggests it'll be more than enough to get him past the multi-time MMA world champion.

His relentless forward pressure, trademark left hook and right leg kick have stung several top names in the past. If Johnson drops his guard or gets himself caught in an unfamiliar situation, it could all be over in under three minutes for the flyweight MMA athlete.

There are plenty of weapons in his arsenal that could see him secure a first-round knockout of Johnson. In addition to his classic combinations, the American superstar must also be cautious when fighting the Thai in the clinch. ‘The Iron Man’s elbows and knees are always ready to connect if an opportunity arises.

Rodtang’s BJJ and wrestling will be tested in MMA rounds

Should the Muay Thai specialist fail to take out Johnson in the opening round, his Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling skills will be put under pressure by the American fighter in the second and fourth frames.

The Thai striker has been tirelessly sharpening his ground game in an attempt to make the second and fourth rounds a level-playing field.

The pair's special rules matchup will serve as an appetizer for the co-main and main event of ONE's 10th-anniversary extravaganza, ONE X.

Headlining the biggest event in the company's history will be a ONE women's atomweight world title fight between Stamp Fairtex and champion Angela Lee. The evening's co-main event will see Adriano Moraes defend his flyweight crown against Yuya Wakamatsu.

Edited by Harvey Leonard