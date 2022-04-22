Watch: ONE Championship's latest vlog for ONE 156 ft Buntan, Sundell, Brooks, Masunyane & more

The latest ONE Championship vlog for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic is packed with several storylines and is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 22.

The vlog showed Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane getting ready for their world title eliminator, as well as their respective fanboy moments as they bumped into a legend during their downtime.

Demetrious Johnson was hanging out in the pantry when 'The Monkey God' came in and couldn’t contain his excitement from being in the same room as him.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Later, Masunyane came in to ask Johnson to take a photo with him. This was after ‘Mighty Mouse’ hilariously re-enacted the South African’s first round head kick knockout of Rene Catlan.

Watch the full clip below:

The vlog also featured a behind-the-scenes look at Jackie Buntan’s pad work and dance video, as well as some drills from Smilla Sundell. Both fighters are gearing up for their battle for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of ONE 156.

ONE Championship also caught up with Arian Sadikovic as he went for a night run in preparation for his main event matchup with Regian Eersel. He warned 'The Immortal' not to underestimate him when they face each other in the circle.

Watch the full ONE vlog here:

Demetrious Johnson gets James Yang ready for battle in ONE Championship’s vlog

Demetrious Johnson may not be in action at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, but he has an active role to play in the event in Singapore.

Johnson will be in the corner of his protege and training partner, James Yang, who will make his ONE Championship debut against Keanu Subba in the opening bout of the event.

In the latest ONE vlog, we see Johnson holding pads for Yang and giving him some pointers while working out at Evolve MMA. According to ‘Mighty Mouse’, while he can train just about anywhere, being able to train with the best equipment in Evolve MMA is always a “blessing and honor” for him.

32-year-old Yang will need all the help that he can get going up against the hungry Keanu Subba.

The Malaysian featherweight will make his return to the circle for the first time since October 2020. The 27-year-old has a 100% finishing rate in his professional career, and will no doubt look for another finish when he takes on Yang.

Edited by David Andrew