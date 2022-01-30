"For sure, I can take the victory" - ONE Championship's Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong remains confident of GP finals chances after Chingiz Allazov KO win

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the ONE Championship kickboxing star, left no doubt in fans' minds regarding his striking supremacy after dissecting Davit Kiria in the main event of ONE: Only The Brave.

For the third time in their careers, Sitthichai methodically overpowered Kiria across three rounds for the unanimous decision win. This also earned him a spot in the ONE featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix finals at the ONE X super-card on March 26.

However, his eventual finals foe Chingiz Allazov arguably had a better outing, at least for that night alone. He quickly smoked Smokin' Jo Nattawut with a first-round KO.

Despite Allazov's masterful showing that netted him the coveted US $50,000 fight night bonus, Sitthichai said in a post-fight interview with ONE Championship that he is still fully confident of his chances heading to the final:

"He is very fast, very strong and also a big opponent for me. But for me, I will train and try to counter that style. I am confident. For sure, I can take the victory if I were to fight him."

The soft-spoken striker has made some big claims before and after his semi-final fight, but if you don't want to take his word for it, take Allazov's.

In his own post-event interview with ONE Championship, Allazov said he would immediately start training for Sitthichai. Allazov also claimed his finals foe is probably better than Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian and current ONE kickboxing featherweight champion Superbon, all titans in the kickboxing world.

Speaking of Superbon, Sitthichai said he is also looking forward to facing his compatriot for the title if ever he prevails over Allazov at ONE X:

"I would do my best. Superbon is very strong in every fighting area. It would be a fun fight and I would try to train and try every method to counter him and take his belt."

Sitthichai seeks redemption over Superbon in ONE Championship

Sitthichai and Superbon have had a long history together in and out of ONE Championship.

Over the last seven years, Sitthichai has only lost three times. Superbon had his number in two of those defeats, with the most recent being his promotional debut at ONE: No Surrender back in July 2020.

Superbon has earned two unanimous decisions over Sitthichai. However, Sitthichai also has a knockout win over his rival in January 2016, when they were still with Kunlun Fight.

If Sitthichai prevails over Allazov in the Grand Prix finals, he can set up a fourth bout with Superbon for the strap. For sure, it will still be nothing short of spectacular for all combat sports fans.

