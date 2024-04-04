The historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand is set to host non-stop combat sports action for ONE Championship fans on Friday, April 5 with ONE Friday Fights 58 and ONE Fight Night 21.

ONE Friday Fights 58, happening at 8:30 AM EDT, will be headlined by Superbon and Marat Grigorian's trilogy bout over the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Joining them atop the marquee will be Jonathan Di Bella defending his strawweight kickboxing world title against Thai star and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The main event of ONE Fight Night 21, which starts at 8 PM EDT, will see French rising star Alexis Nicolas gunning for an upset over Regian Eersel for his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

In the co-headliner event, ONE Championship welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will defend his spot atop the mountain against decorated grappler and promotional debutant Izaak Michell.

What other must-watch bouts are slated for ONE Championship's April 5 doubleheader?

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama is on a collision course with rising Thai star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai while 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian takes on Aliff Sor Dechapan in a strawweight kickboxing clash - both happening in the undercard of ONE Friday Fights 58.

As for ONE Fight Night 21, Canadian heavyweight MMA star Ben Tynan is eyeing a second successful outing when he faces Duke Didier, and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champ Kade Ruotolo is set to compete against Francisco Lo in a catchweight (180 lbs) submission grappling contest.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5. Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 21 is airing live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Which card are you most excited to watch? ONE Friday Fights 58 ONE Fight Night 21 0 votes View Discussion