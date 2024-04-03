Jonathan Di Bella admits he's been burning the midnight oil for Prajanchai clash: "Late nights of hard work all the time"

Jonathan Di Bella has got to where he in his career by staying dedicated at all times and continuing to push himself.

This work ethic was installed in him from a young age by his father who hoped that his son would follow in his footsteps in becoming a kickboxer.

Keeping his head to the ground has certainly paid off for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion and ahead of the biggest fight of his career to date, this same focus has defined his training camp.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, he will look to defend his kickboxing crown against the strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Prajanchai.

Di Bella told the South China Morning Post ahead of April 5 that he is still training as hard as ever after making it to the top:

"He [Jonathan Di Bella's dad] is very strict with me. That's why I'm fighting now, so that's why I love here. I live in this house so like every day he wakes me up for this camp, we go, we go training, and you know early mornings and late nights of hard work all the time."

This dedication will pay dividends for Jonathan Di Bella

Despite his own experience as a world class kickboxer, Jonathan Di Bella can't quite match-up to the amount of time Prajanchai has inside the ring.

In fairness, not many can try to compete with the vast experience of the Thai world champion who has accumulated an entire careers worth of fights at just 29 years old.

Putting in the hard work in the gym will be the minimal requirement for taking on a huge challenge like this on his return to Lumpinee.

If Di Bella is going to keep hold of his title, he will need to draw on all of that time he has spent in the gym, working on his technique and improving when others wouldn't have been.

