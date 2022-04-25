"Nothing but respect" - ONE Championship shares post-fight interactions with ONE 156 rivals

ONE Championship fighters are bound by respect, which is evident from their interactions after they've faced each other in the circle.

In a recent post, ONE Championship shared backstage interactions of the fighters from ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic after the smoke from their battles cleared.

The caption reads:

The video shows Anissa Meksen encouraging Marie Ruumet after the French-Algerian superstar dominated the 22-year-old Estonian. It also showed Mikey Musumeci asking Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari to train with him after the American forced him to submit to a rear-naked choke.

It also gave fans a glimpse of Jarred Brooks’ other side, as he offered mutual praise with his rival Bokang Masunyane. ‘The Monkey God’ got a first-round submission win over Masunyane in their world title eliminator. Danial Williams also credited his opponent, Namiki Kawahara, who made him work for three rounds in their strawweight MMA matchup.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that the videos display true martial artists. One fan responded by saying:

“Honor, Respect and Humility from the most dangerous humans in the world. @onechampionship has got REAL martial artists!! 🔥👑💯”

BJJ star Danielle Kelly said that this should be how fighters act outside the circle. She said:

“How it should always be!!”

Other fans shared their appreciation for the captured moments on video and one of them said:

“Super cool post. Uber respectful of all those involved. Kudos.”

ONE Championship announces 13 fights for ONE 157

ONE Championship fighter will once again have a chance to showcase their skills and values in martial arts at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, May 20.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend his title against multi-time Muay Thai world champion Jimmy Vienot of France in the headlining bout of the card.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will also defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title for the first time against Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event.

The event will feature the quarterfinal bouts of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship. Savvas Michael will be paired with promotional newcomer Amir Naseri, while Superlek will go head-to-head with Taiki Naito.

Later, division king Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take on Jacob Smith, while top contender Jonathan Haggerty will go up against Walter Goncalves. Panpayak and promotional newcomer Josue Cruz will also battle for an alternate spot in the tournament.

Grappling prodigies Tye and Kade Routolo will also make their ONE Championship debuts against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki respectively in submission grappling bouts.

The re-scheduled bouts between Elipitua Siregar and Robin Catalan as well as Alyse Anderson and Asha Roka are also expected to push through for the upcoming card.

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will make her MMA debut against India’s Zeba Bano, and a heavyweight kickboxing bout between Guto Inocente and Rade Opacic rounds up the currently announced bouts for ONE 157.

More bouts are expected to be added in the days leading up to the event.

Edited by Allan Mathew