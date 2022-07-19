ONE Championship signs American Muay Thai world champion Eddie Abasolo

ONE Championship continues to grow its impressive Muay Thai roster. It was recently announced that Eddie Abasolo, an American-born Muay Thai striker, has been signed by ONE.

He recently shared on Instagram:

"Contract Signed!!! You are looking at the Newest addition to the One Championship Roster. I am beyond excited for the next step in my Journey with one of the Largest Combat Sports Promotions in the World!!!"

'Silk E Smooth' Abasolo has competed in Muay Thai organizations internationally, such as the WBC, Lion Fights, and the WMC. He has also collected multiple world titles as a professional and amateur, including the WBC MuayThai Nai Khanom title.

The striker explained the basics of Muay Thai in an interview with Times-Herald Online, saying:

“Basically, you use everything. It’s called the art of the eight limbs. You use your fists, elbows, knees and shins. It’s a little like kick boxing but you can’t use your elbows in kick boxing.”

ONE Championship has a lot of Muay Thai action upcoming in 2022, and the addition of Abasolo to the roster will only increase the excitment.

ONE Championship, Muay Thai, and Eddie Abasolo

Skilled American fighter Eddie Abasolo will make a great addition to ONE's stacked Muay Thai roster. The organization is currently in the midst of its ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, with a major world title fight coming up.

In the opening round of the Muay Thai tournament, only four of the eight contestants were able to move to the next round. The final eight will now meet, with world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon facing Savvas Michael at ONE 161 on August 26 and Walter Goncalves fighting Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 160.

Also featured at ONE 161 will be the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship fight between reigning world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, whose belt will be up for grab against British bruiser Liam Harrison.

Headlining ONE 161 will be a flyweight world title rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' is coming off a mixed-rules fight against Muay Thai superstar Rodtang.

Professional Muay Thai fighter and coach 'Silk E Smooth' Eddie Abasolo will be a standout talent in ONE Championship and a person to keep an eye on in the future.

No official announcement on the date and venue of his debut has been released as of yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far