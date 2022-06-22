"Throwing leather with our favorite prankster" - Stamp Fairtex is all business in the gym

ONE Championship fan favorite, Stamp Fairtex, has earned a reputation for being a bit of a prankster. Many of her teammates have had to endure one hilarious prank after another.

Recently, Fairtex played a water prank on one of her gym mates and then turned around and used that water bottle to play a trick on another unsuspecting training partner, which you can see here.

Fairtex may enjoy having fun at the expense of her team, however, when it comes to getting down to business, few are more dedicated than the former two-sport world champion.

In a recent video posted to the fighter's Instagram, she can be seen putting in work at the Fairtex Training Center.

"Throwing leather with our favorite prankster. Stamp is all business… sometimes"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Stamp Fairtex has the accolades of a fighter at the end of their career, but at just 24-years-old, she is only getting started. The Thai made history upon her entrance into ONE Championship, winning the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles in her first two bouts in the ONE circle.

In 2021, Fairtex made a full transition to MMA, winning the Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Stamp Fairtex pays tribute to her Muay Thai background following MMA transition

Stamp Fairtex may be looking to become ONE Championship's first three-sport champion by capturing the MMA world title. However, she hasn't forgotten her Muay Thai heritage which paved the way for her success across multiple combat sports.

In April, Fairtex appeared alongside Buakaw Banchamek at an event to celebrate the partnership between the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Army and their joint commitment to promoting Muay Thai.

Regarding the appearance and her personal history with Muay Thai, Fairtex posted the following on Instagram:

“As a ONE Championship champion, I am very grateful that the Sports Authority of Thailand gave me the chance to show my abilities in MMA, which are based on Muay Thai I’ve learned since [a] young age. I am who I am because of Muay Thai,”

Fairtex has been hard at work improving her MMA skills since coming up short against atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE X in March. No word on when we'll see Fairtex back in the ONE circle or who she will face, but it's safe to say that fans are eagerly anticipating her next foray into MMA.

