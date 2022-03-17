×
"She is a true fighter" - Stamp Fairtex heaps praise on Angela Lee ahead of atomweight showdown at ONE X

[Photo Credits: ONE Championship] Stamp Fairtex &amp; Angela Lee
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 17, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Ahead of her ONE X showdown against the champion, Stamp Fairtex had words of praise for her opponent Angela Lee. Fairtex is a Muay Thai and kickboxing phenom who shows the utmost respect to her opponents.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fairtex said:

“I see and praise [Lee] as my idol because of her fighting style and how determined she is. She is a different person in the ring. Out of the ring, she is a cheerful and friendly person, but once she gets in the cage, there is no giving up, no more being friendly. Up there, she is a true fighter."

Impressively, the Thai-fighter, Faritex, has held ONE titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. On March 26 she will be looking to defeat reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee.

Despite their upcoming showdown, Fairtex still refers to Lee as her idol:

“I see it as such an honor to fight her, and I’m really glad that once in my life I get to fight my idol. I see myself as an underdog but I am now ready to get in the Circle and fight Angela Lee for the belt, and I will give my best attempt.”

Showing respect and honor to one's opponent is a pillar of martial arts. Stamp Fairtex on the world stage shows that she embodies these ideals.

"My dream hasn’t changed" - Stamp Fairtex looking to make history at ONE X

Fairtex has already accomplished the near impossible; holding titles across multiple sports. In MMA, she won the ONE atomweight Grand Prix title in 2021 at the age of 24.

She is now looking to make history and hold the championship title in the sport of MMA. This is her dream, but in her way stands long-reigning champion Angela Lee.

In a recent interview with Nation Thailand, the 24-year-old said:

“Ever since I started fighting, I have been very motivated to reach my full potential. I want to be the first athlete in ONE Championship to win world titles in three different sports. My dream hasn’t changed.”

If she can defeat Angela Lee at ONE X, Stamp Fairtex will be the first triple champion in combat sports history.

Edited by David Andrew
