“I’m going to work twice as hard to beat you at ONE X” - Stamp Fairtex is ready to dethrone Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex has warned ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee that she will be well-prepared to face her in their title tilt at ONE X on March 26.

In a recent Instagram post addressed to Lee, the Thai superstar acknowledged the respect she has for her upcoming rival and made it clear that she's training harder than ever ahead of the main event showdown.

She also stated that she believes becoming queen of the atomweight division is inevitable for her before. She ended the post with the trademark fun and enthusiasm that fans have come to expect from the vibrant 24-year-old.

The Thai fighter's caption read:

“Angela Lee, you're a true champion and my idol. But that just means that I'm going to work TWICE as hard to beat you at ONE X on March 26th and fulfill MY destiny of becoming a World Champion. This is one of the most important fights in my career. GO GO GO Stamp!!!”

Dethroning the longtime champion won't be an easy task for the top-ranked atomweight contender, however. 'Unstoppable' is a dynamic stand-up fighter and is much more experienced than Stamp in the grappling department.

That said, the former two-sport world champion has showcased that she can use her opponents' strengths against them. That was evident in her victories over Ritu Phogat and Alyona Rassohyna last year and is something that makes her a constant threat.

The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion has effectively blended her striking and ground game to become a dominant MMA star. Even former lightweight kingpin and Lee's younger brother, Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee, has spoken highly of her talents.

The Fairtex representative is hoping she can become the first athlete to hand ‘Unstoppable’ a defeat in the 52.2kg division.

Stars appearing with Stamp at ONE X

Along with Stamp and Lee, ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, will feature a plethora of stars, including Nieky Holzken, Nong-O, Chingiz Allazov, Sitthichai and Adriano Moraes.

Combat sports fans are also guaranteed an epic treat when the special rules super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson goes down at the extravaganza. The contest will consist of four three-minute rounds that will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rule sets.

The promotion’s official website already lists seven fights set for ONE X. However, when he appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on January 12, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated that fans should expect 18-20 fights to be confirmed for the event.

Edited by Harvey Leonard