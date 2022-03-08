Stamp Fairtex says third world title belt would mean "everything"

Stamp Fairtex has a chance at making history when she challenges Angela Lee for the MMA atomweight belt at ONE: X on March 26th.

If Stamp beats Lee later this month, she will be the first fighter to win world titles in three different disciplines in ONE Championship. In a recent interview with SCMP MMA, she said:

"It means a lot to me. It means everything for my life, for my career. If I can hold three champion belts with me. No one in the world can make that. It's just me. I think it's quite hard that I can do three things in the same time training MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing."

The Thai phenom found success in martial arts at a young age, winning world titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai by the time she was 21. Adversity followed as the striking sensation lost both belts to Janet Todd and Allycia Rodrigues in 2020. The Fairtex favorite has since turned her attention to MMA and rebounded from her previous losses remarkably well.

Following a submission loss to Alyona Rassohyna in 2021, Stamp bounced back in the rematch and subsequently put together a three-fight winning streak. The most recent of those victories was a second-round submission win against Ritu Phogat in the final of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

She added:

Many people say it's not possible for me to be a three-time champion. If I can make it, it's an honor for my life, for Thailand and to let people who say I cannot make it accept me as who I am."

In trying to take Lee's crown, Stamp faces a tall order. Despite not having competed since 2019, 'Unstoppable' has never been defeated at atomweight. Since becoming the inaugural champion in 2016, she's successfully defended her belt four times.

Lee will be eyeing a fifth title defense when she takes on Stamp at ONE: X.

Stamp Fairtex says she'd give Angela Lee a rematch

Stamp Fairtex is already envisioning life after winning the belt. The 24-year-old explained that she keeps her other ONE world titles displayed at the Fairtex gym, where "a special cabinet for the MMA championship" has already been created.

If Stamp emerges victorious in her upcoming bout, the Rayong-born fighter says she will be granting Angela Lee an opportunity to win the crown back from her. She said:

"The belt has been with her for several years. She’s supposed to want it back. She will probably want to have a rematch with me, and I would say yes. It’s similar to when I lost my kick-boxing and Muay Thai belts. I of course wanted rematches with those athletes."

The clash with Lee will serve as the main event for what promises to be a historic event in Singapore. The card will feature four other world title bouts as well as a special rules clash between Muay Thai flyweight champion Rodtang and MMA icon, Demetrious Johnson.

