Stamp Fairtex understands the road back to Angela Lee goes through Ham Seo Hee

After all is said and done, Stamp Fairtex wants another fight with a top contender before challenging Angela Lee for the belt again.

The Thai superstar is currently preparing for her next challenge with Jihin Radzuan, who plans to defend her No.1-ranked spot in the division at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Already thinking ahead, Stamp Fairtex spoke about her future goals after defeating the Malaysian standout, and that includes a showdown with another top contender in the division, No.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex discussed her plans in further detail:

“I think I should win another two or three more fights. I’d like to ensure that I become strong and ready enough to [have] the world title rematch with Angela.

“Ham is the number two ranked contender, while I am number one. Of course, I have to beat her to keep my ticket for the world title shot. If I beat her, I might get a shot with Angela again.”

The 35-year-old South Korean veteran will be both an intriguing and logical matchup for Stamp Fairtex before the Thai can hope to face Angela Lee once again.

Ham remains unbeaten under the ONE banner and is currently on a whooping eight-fight win streak overall.

Last March, the MMA veteran put on a dominant performance against No.3 atomweight contender, Denice Zamboanga, following a controversial split-decision win in their first match in 2021.

If Stamp beats Jihin Radzuan on September 30, Ham Seo Hee could very well be her next new challenge. Moreover, Ham has all the manpower in the world to push Stamp Fairtex to the limit, which is the type of aggressive fight the Thai phenom hungers for.

Watch a compilation of Stamp's ONE Championship fights below:

Stamp Fairtex isn’t the only fighter who wants Ham Seo Hee next

ONE women’s atomweight world champion, Angela Lee, has also discussed plans to fight Ham Seo Hee next.

Currently headlining one of the most anticipated trilogies of the year against long-time rival Xiong Jing Nan on ONE on Prime Video 2, Lee however, hasn’t removed the South Korean standout off her hit list either.

She intends to face ‘Hamzzang’, whom she believes deserves a shot at gold before anyone else at atomweight,.

In a previous interview at ONE X, the mom-champion said:

“I was worried after the first round because I was like ‘oh no, it’s going to go to a third one' or something like that. But, I’m glad that she was able to get the win over Denice, you know, she fought hard and she earned it, and yeah, I think she’s deserving of the next title.”

